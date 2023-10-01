Kuwait City: Ooredoo Kuwait, a prominent leader in the tech industry, has celebrated a resounding success with the launch of the highly anticipated iPhone 15. The event, hosted last Thursday at Ooredoo Tower, witnessed an impressive gathering of approximately 700 attendees, all eager to be among the first to experience the latest iPhone models, while reveling in an evening brimming with captivating activities.

Renowned for consistently making waves in the tech world, Ooredoo's iPhone 15 launch event served as a resounding testament to the company's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology. It underscored Ooredoo’s dedication to delivering cutting-edge innovations to their valued customers.

In close collaboration with a diverse range of partners, including Talabat, NBK, Anker, and others, Ooredoo meticulously orchestrated and executed the event to ensure its extraordinary success.

Furthermore, the exclusive VIP experience, tailor-made for the Al Nokhba segment, added an additional layer of sophistication to the occasion.

This event transcended the usual boundaries of a typical product launch, offering an exceptional experience that appealed to a wide range of tastes, including tech enthusiasts, gamers, foodies, and music lovers. With its unique fusion of cutting-edge technology, gaming excitement, culinary delights, and live music, the event attracted a substantial crowd, solidifying its status as one of Kuwait's most significant events this year.

The evening also featured a captivating performance by Kuwaiti singer Abdelaziz Louis, whose songs inspired everyone to sing along, particularly when he performed Ooredoo's anthem, "Kil Shubr wa Melli."

Abdelaziz expressed his delight at being part of this grand event and promised the audience more exciting collaborations and entertaining events with Ooredoo in the near future.

Responding to the high customer demand, Ooredoo has extended the special offers introduced during the event, ensuring that a larger number of customers can now take advantage of these exclusive deals and acquire the latest iPhone 15.