Kuwait: Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading telecommunications provider in Kuwait, has been recognised for its exceptional achievements at the prestigious Asian Telecom Awards 2023.

The company emerged victorious in two categories, securing the highly sought-after titles of Mobile App of the Year and Website of the Year in Kuwait.

The Asian Telecom Awards, now in its second year, celebrated the resilience and outstanding performances of organisations in the Asia Pacific region.

Ooredoo Kuwait's remarkable success stands as a testament to its commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional products and services, demonstrating remarkable resilience in the face of a competitive environment and emerging as a true leader in the telecommunications industry. This dedication is exemplified by Ooredoo's Mobile App of the Year Award, which highlights the company's focus on delivering innovative and user-friendly mobile experiences.

"The recognition at the Asian Telecom Awards is a great honour for us. It reaffirms our dedication to creating cutting-edge digital solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers," said Tapan Tripathi, Chief Commercial Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait. "We are proud that our Mobile App has been named the App of the Year, which showcases our commitment to delivering innovative and user-friendly mobile experiences. The Ooredoo App has truly transformed the way customers interact with our company, providing fast and convenient access to a wide range of services and we will continue to push boundaries and set new benchmarks in our pursuit of excellence, ensuring that our customers always receive the best-in-class services they deserve."

The Ooredoo App provides fast and convenient recharge, secure bill payment, and exclusive offers, making it easier than ever for users to access a wide range of services. With personalised features and real-time information, customers can enjoy a seamless experience tailored to their needs. The app's user-friendly interface ensures smooth navigation and easy access to the various services available.

To enhance convenience and security, the Ooredoo app integrates with Kuwait Mobile ID and offers eSIM conversion, providing users with added benefits. Additionally, the app seamlessly integrates with popular payment methods like Apple Pay and Google Pay, offering users a secure and hassle-free payment experience.

The success of the Ooredoo app is reflected in its widespread adoption, with over 1 million downloads and an impressive rating of over 4.5 stars. These accomplishments serve as a testament to the app's exceptional functionality and user satisfaction.

Furthermore, the Website of the Year Award acknowledges Ooredoo's exceptional online platform, which has set new benchmarks for user experience and design. The website showcases the company's commitment to delivering relevant content, engaging interfaces, and intuitive navigation to enhance customer satisfaction.

"We are honoured to receive these prestigious awards from the Asian Telecom Awards," said Naser Al-Abdullah, Director of Marketing Communications at Ooredoo Kuwait. " These awards acknowledge our unwavering dedication to delivering top-notch digital solutions to our valued customers. We remain committed to delivering exceptional experiences and driving innovation in the telecommunications industry."

Ooredoo will continue to leverage its expertise, harness technological advancements, and spearhead transformative initiatives that shape the future of telecommunications in Kuwait and beyond.

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 as the second operator in the country. Today, the company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. The company operates a number of telecom providers in the region: Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunisia, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine. Ooredoo Kuwait is a member of the international Ooredoo Group based in Doha, Qatar.