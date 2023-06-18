Kuwait: Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading telecommunications company, welcomed a new batch of national cadres as part of its commitment to recruit, train, and develop the skills of Kuwaiti youth, enabling them to thrive in the field of communications and technology and acquire the necessary competencies. Through this initiative, Ooredoo emphasizes the significance of investing in the younger generation and empowering them in the rapidly evolving telecom sector.

“YOU ARE THE UPGRADE” Ooredoo's CEO & Management Welcome New Joiners in a Special Session:

In an extraordinary display of leadership and commitment to fostering a strong corporate culture, Abdulaziz Al-Babtain, the CEO of Ooredoo Kuwait, and Omar Al-Bassam, the Chief of Human Resources and Administration Services Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait, welcomed the new joiners in a special session aimed at getting to know them, their experiences, and emphasizing their vital role in the telecommunications and technology sector and in accordance with the company's vision and missions. This gesture had a positive impact on strengthening the company's relationship with new employees, fostering a sense of support, and promoting unity within the team by getting to know the senior management at Ooredoo. It also reaffirmed Ooredoo's dedication to integrating and supporting employees and enhancing their spirit of cooperation from the very beginning. This step underscores Ooredoo's values of developing individuals' skills, recognizing their contributions, and celebrating their achievements within the organization.

Different Departments and Abundant Opportunities:

As the new joiners embark on their career journey at Ooredoo, the company provides them with numerous opportunities and diverse career paths by assigning them to various departments. This enables the new employees to explore different fields and carve out their own paths for professional growth in their preferred domains. In line with fostering a culture of continuous learning, the new employees will have the privilege of gaining new experiences every day through their involvement in different departments.

Ooredoo’s Commitment to Sustainable Human Capital Development:

Ooredoo's vision strongly advocates for the sustainable development of human resources, making it a key priority in the company's strategic direction. This vision aligns with the shared responsibility between various government institutions and the private sector to empower the workforce and contribute to Kuwait's overall growth and prosperity.

As part of its dedication to prioritizing the employment of local talents, Ooredoo Kuwait ensures that a significant percentage of management and leadership positions within the company are occupied by Kuwaiti youth. This commitment is evident at the highest level of the organization, as senior management continuously strives to achieve this goal. Currently, local talents hold over 90% of leadership and management positions in Ooredoo Kuwait across its global operations.

Promoting a Culture of Diversity & Equal Opportunities:

Ooredoo continues to make remarkable strides in digital transformation, substantial growth, and the achievement of its strategic goals, all while creating long-term value for its shareholders. These achievements would not have been possible without the diligent efforts to recruit skilled professionals and maintain a unique work environment. Ooredoo is committed to providing equal opportunities for all employees, ensuring a fair and inclusive work environment.

Acquiring Top Talents: Ooredoo's Commitment to Building a Skilled Workforce

Ooredoo acknowledges the significance of attracting highly qualified individuals to achieve its long-term objectives. Accordingly, the company has implemented a comprehensive and meticulous plan to identify and attract the most suitable talents, reaffirming its dedication to success and future growth. Ooredoo adopts a meticulous approach in talent selection and recruitment, placing significant emphasis on attracting, training, and developing its workforce, recognizing the pivotal role those competent employees play in the organization's accomplishments.

To ensure a higher Kuwaitization ratio within the company, Omar Al-Bassam, Chief of Human Resources and Administration Services Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait, stated, "At Ooredoo Kuwait, we are committed to prioritizing the recruitment of national talents by offering attractive and equal employment opportunities to ambitious youth who aspire to contribute to our success and become part of the Ooredoo family." Additionally, Ooredoo values internal transfers, enabling employees to pursue career growth within the organization. This approach facilitates personal development, allowing individuals to assume diverse roles and responsibilities across departments. As a result, employees gain a comprehensive understanding of the industry's diverse operations, fostering continuous learning and acquiring new skills.

The Talent Acquisition Department within the Human Resources division has diligently worked to support Ooredoo's strategic objectives in terms of diversity. By providing job opportunities to high-caliber talents and promoting competencies in the technology field, Ooredoo endeavors to cultivate a diverse and inclusive workforce. This not only aligns with the company's sustainability strategy but also reinforces its position as a local leader, making significant contributions to future growth and aspirations.­

Nurturing Talents for Success: Ooredoo's Approach to Developing and Growing its Employees

Ooredoo is deeply committed to investing in human capital and enhancing employee effectiveness. The Talent Management and Development Department plays a pivotal role in cultivating and nurturing talents within the organization. It maintains a strong focus on the development of human resources and provides professional growth opportunities for employees aspiring to take on leadership roles in the future.

Through these initiatives, Ooredoo ensures the continuous enhancement of its services, meeting the evolving needs of its customers in a professional manner, and upholding its commitment to excellence.