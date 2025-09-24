​​​Dubai, UAE – Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading communications provider and part of the global Ooredoo Group, has unveiled its upgraded digital experience across web, mobile, and commerce platforms. Powered by Liferay’s open-source Digital Experience Platform (DXP), the new system enhances engagement for over three million customers and stakeholders through integrated, mobile-first digital journeys. Implementation support was provided by Digital Processing Systems (DPS).

The transformation is part of Ooredoo’s broader Customer Management Systems (CMS) modernization program, which aims to unify its public website, customer portal, and commerce services under a single digital architecture. The platform enables integrated e-services and personalized user interactions, anchored in a mobile-first design.

As part of the overhaul, Liferay re-engineered the architecture and infrastructure framework, enhancing content delivery, analytics, cross-browser compatibility, and social media integration. The solution adopts a fully decoupled, headless CMS approach, offering flexibility in content management and faster delivery cycles. Additionally, 20 modular templates were developed to ensure consistent engagement across all customer touchpoints. The platform is hosted on a secure, cloud-based environment aligned with Ooredoo’s internal cloud security protocols, ensuring scalability, control, and continuity as user demand grows.

The digital transformation addresses long-standing challenges, such as fragmented content management and operational bottlenecks. With dual-language capabilities in English and Arabic and advanced personalization features, Ooredoo can now connect more effectively with its diverse local and international communities.

Nikhil Kosuri, Director of Digital at Ooredoo Kuwait, stated, "The continuous growth of our customer base highlighted the need to modernize our digital platforms to handle increasing online traffic and deliver a seamless, engaging experience. The adoption of Liferay’s self-hosted platform fulfills both our business and technical requirements, while ensuring that customers enjoy an integrated and future-ready digital journey. This initiative reflects Ooredoo Kuwait’s commitment to enhancing customer experiences and driving digital transformation in alignment with our long-term vision."

Through a tailored approach, we delivered digital-first solutions to address Ooredoo’s customer engagement needs,” said Moussalam Dalati, General Manager for MEA and France at Liferay. “By enabling more intuitive and responsive user experiences, we’re supporting scalable transformation across all digital touchpoints. Our long-standing collaboration with Ooredoo across various markets enabled a more streamlined transformation process, closely aligned with both immediate business objectives and long-term digital aspirations. This project is a testament to Liferay’s ongoing commitment to equipping customers with a robust digital arsenal for agile, future-ready growth.

As organizations across the region accelerate their transformation journeys, we remain focused on driving innovation that is not only adaptable and secure, but also deeply human-centric”, he concluded.

Liferay’s platform was selected to support all phases of Ooredoo’s digital transformation, —from website and portal to commerce—on a single, scalable solution. The launch marks a major milestone in Ooredoo’s ongoing digital modernization journey.

