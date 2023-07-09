Kuwait City: Ooredoo Business, the trusted technology partner for all business solutions, partnered with OpenText to conduct a one-day workshop at the prestigious Waldorf Astoria Kuwait hotel. The event provided valuable insights to Ooredoo Business customers on data recovery as a service and application & business automation.

The workshop was organized as part of Ooredoo Business's ongoing commitment to keeping its customers informed about the latest solutions available to them. With data recovery becoming increasingly vital in today's digital landscape and automation revolutionizing business processes, this workshop served as a platform to explore these topics in depth.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from Ooredoo Business customers who were eager to enhance their understanding of data recovery and explore automation possibilities, to help their businesses gain more insight, and better manage an increasingly hybrid and complex digital fabric with a new generation of tools; such as minimizing data loss, digital operations management, enhancing time to value, and advanced analytics and AI.

The workshop was graced by industry experts and thought leaders, including Essa Al-Moosa, Executive Director of Business & Consumer Sales at Ooredoo. Al-Moosa shared valuable insights and provided a comprehensive overview of Ooredoo Business' strategy and offerings.

During the workshop, Samer Zain, director of Sales Support & Ops Emerging Markets at OpenText, provided valuable insights into the latest advancements in data recovery solutions. He demonstrated how businesses can leverage Ooredoo Business' services and business automation to enhance efficiency and productivity in their organizations. The interactive sessions and engaging discussions allowed participants to acquire more knowledge in areas such as data recovery, reducing downtime and data loss, application modernization, and connectivity with real-world scenario discussions.

Ooredoo Business has always been committed to empowering customers with cutting-edge solutions, and this workshop was a testament to that commitment. By partnering with OpenText, a renowned industry leader, Ooredoo Business ensured that its customers got access to top-tier expertise and the latest industry insights.

"We are thrilled to have collaborated with OpenText for this workshop," expressed Essa Al-Moosa, Executive Director of Business & Consumer Sales at Ooredoo. "Keeping our customers informed about our latest solutions and enabling them to stay ahead of the curve is an essential aspect of our continuous strategy. This workshop provided a valuable platform for customers to explore data recovery and automation, two critical areas in today's digital landscape."

The successful workshop marked another milestone for Ooredoo Business in its mission to empower local organizations with innovative technologies and comprehensive solutions. With unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and excellence, Ooredoo Business continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the digital future of businesses in Kuwait.