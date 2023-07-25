The same result in Europe indicated a 100% increase over the same period in 2022.

In the Middle East & Africa, the numbers speak of exponential growth: up 173% compared to the same period in 2022.

There is stability in the Chinese market, which the brand considers to be of strategic importance. Worthy of note is the 35% rise in sales of the Giulia sedan.

In the Asia region, Alfa Romeo's debut in Hong Kong is worth a mention. It was celebrated by opening the first official Alfa Romeo dealer, strengthening the presence of the iconic Italian brand in this part of the world.

In the U.S., where the Tonale has just come on sale, the main highlight are the results in terms of quality: Alfa Romeo is in the lead among premium brands and third in the industry, according to the JD Power 2023 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS).

After filing a record first quarter, Alfa Romeo has ended the first half of the year with sharply rising results. These confirm its solid strategic plan, based on a strategy devoted to all-round quality, discipline and rigor in pursuing its long-term goals.

The year 2023 is proving to be complex and full of global variables that pose a challenge, but the excellent business performance in H1 confirms the momentum in the first quarter and the consolidation of clear, steady growth.

Globally, registrations rose by 57% compared to the first half of 2022, with Europe recording strong and steady growth: values have doubled (up 100%). In a region where growth is strong and uniform, outstanding results have been achieved in France (+123%), Germany (+116%) and Italy (+131%).

In the Middle East & Africa region, solid and consistent record-breaking growth has continued. An increase of 173% confirms the strongly positive trend that has now become a constant since 2022, when Turkey emerged as the global leader in terms of growth rate in terms of volume. And the exponentially positive trend is continuing the same way, with values having increased more than tenfold. To consolidate the results in the region, performance in Israel is up 40% and has risen by 37% in Dubai and the UAE.

The Asian region stands as a key strategic area for Alfa Romeo. Sales results for the first half of the year are stable and in line with those for the same period in 2022, with noteworthy figures in China, where registrations recorded an increase of 94% in May compared to the same month in 2022. Again in China, the commercial success of Giulia is significant, having recorded a rise of 35% in the six-month period.

As evidence of the focus on this area, Alfa Romeo has recently unveiled the new Giulia and new Stelvio in China, and the first Alfa Romeo dealer in Hong Kong has proudly made its debut.

In the U.S., results in terms of quality are noteworthy, based on the IQS study conducted by JD Power, a global leader in consumer studies, consulting services and data analysis. Their Initial Quality Study (IQS) highlights the extraordinary result achieved by Alfa Romeo, which recorded a clear improvement compared to 2022. J.D. Power interviewed Alfa Romeo customers 90 days after purchase and monitored any issues that occurred across 100 vehicles (PP100), to assess Alfa Romeo’s performance.

Alfa Romeo has taken the top of the podium among premium brands and ranks third in the industry. Compared to 2022, Alfa Romeo climbed 24 positions – the best performance in terms of growth in this year's IQS.

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio also scored highest among the large number of competitors in the premium compact SUV segment.

Jean-Philippe Imparato, Alfa Romeo CEO:

The results for the first half of the year vindicate the work done by the entire team. We are achieving the goals we set for ourselves with great humility and self-sacrifice. The discipline with which we are pursuing our strategy is based on the desire to establish ourselves as a leader in the premium sector in terms of quality, and the awards we have received are the proof of that. We’re therefore maintaining our passion and determination to ensure that 2023 ends with results that remain on track and become even better than an extremely positive first half of the year.

*Source: Stellantis Analytics, based on official public registration data from the relevant countries.