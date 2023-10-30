Dubai: Online Trading Academy (OTA) Middle East and North Africa, a leader in investing and trading education, has recently organized a gathering event bringing together members of its Mastermind Community at the Dubai Knowledge Park Conference Centre. The congregation, hosted by the academy's local team, helped the OTA to enhance the engagement of its community members and strengthen support and collaboration within the group, reinforcing its since inception.

Commenting on the success of the event, Mr. Tariq Abu Hantash, General Manager of OTA MENA, said, “We are glad to organize this event, which resulted in massive success fostering valuable connections among students, instructors, and the Dubai team of the academy. It served as an ideal platform for the members to exchange their insights, discuss effective strategies, and grow a sense of solidarity within the trading and investing community in the UAE and beyond.”

“The success of this gathering has paved the way for a series of upcoming initiatives aimed at nurturing a strong sense of community and unity within the OTA’s expanding network of trading and investing enthusiasts,” he added.

Amidst the persistent uncertainty in the financial markets, the OTA reiterated its commitment to empowering its graduates with the necessary tools and knowledge to navigate these challenging times. The event also unveiled upcoming special programs tailored to address the evolving needs of the local trading and investing community in Dubai and the wider MENA region.

Mr. Bashir Ashi, one of the participants of the event, shared his excitement, stating, "The event emphasized the community essence that defines Online Trading Academy. It was an enriching experience to connect with fellow traders and share insights."

Established in 1997 with its headquarters in Irvine, California, the OTA has been a trailblazer in professional financial education, enabling individuals to gain confidence and expertise in trading and investing.

The Dubai centre, permitted by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) since 2004, has been instrumental in catering to students from across the region, offering comprehensive courses in various asset classes, including Forex, options, futures, stocks, and wealth management, alongside Continuing Education Programs.

-End-

For media queries, please contact: