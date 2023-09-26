Motory.com’s entrance into Jordan represents the first phase of its wider expansion plan.

Jordan – Motory.com, a leading automotive marketing services platform, and part of Abdul Latif Jameel Technology, has expanded in Jordan after a successful debut in Saudi Arabia. The launch marks a significant milestone in Motory.com’s mission to revolutionize the automotive industry across different markets in the region.

Motory.com was created to address a significant shift in the expectation of consumers in the automotive sector, as more people are looking to online methods to select and purchase a car. Motory.com's advanced platform leverages the latest technological developments to meet the demands of modern consumers by enhancing the experience of selecting, assessing, and exploring car options. It simplifies the car-buying process by providing details such as car specs, prices, offers, and financing information all in one location, while seamlessly connecting buyers to sellers.

With the expansion into the Jordanian market, Motory.com aims to bridge the online automotive information gap and revolutionize car sales in the country.

Ahmad Al Tawbah, Chief Executive Officer of Motory, said: “Buying a car is a big decision, both financially and personally, which is why we want to help make that process as streamlined and easy for people as possible. As part of this, we are thrilled to bring Motory.com to Jordan and offer our top-notch automotive marketing services to customers here. This expansion is aligned with our goal to provide a seamless car buying journey to people across the region. Our platform serves as a gateway to the automotive world, catering to the evolving needs of the automotive industry in the digital age.”

Since its launch in 2014, Motory.com has established its position as a reliable source and a key reference for all services, news and information related to buying and selling cars in Saudi Arabia. Motory.com has seen a sustained increase in the number of visits, with about 21 million visits in 2022, registering an increase of over 17% compared to 2021.

About Motory.com

Motory.com, part of Abdul Latif Jameel Technology, was launched as a leading automotive marketing services platform dedicated to serving the Saudi market in May 2014. Since its inception, Motory.com has served as a platform with advanced features to improve the auto buying experience of new and used cars for individuals and dealers. The platform also offers a wide variety of rich automotive-related content, including test drives, reviews, new car releases, recent auto exhibitions, and much more. By setting a new benchmark for excellence in auto trading services, Motory.com seeks to consistently provide the best auto trading experience for individuals and dealers and aims to become a reliable source of automotive content in the wider MENA region.