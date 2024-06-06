Dubai: One Za’abeel, the landmark mixed-use development by ICD (Investment Corporation of Dubai), has secured WiredScore certification at the exceptional Platinum level.

Designed to set the global industry standard for technology in buildings, the prestigious certification values resilient digital infrastructure and reliable connectivity that meet the demands of modern-day life. WiredScore certification is rapidly becoming commonplace across the region, with One Za’abeel firmly positioning itself at the forefront of the movement as one of only two buildings to achieve Platinum level certification in Dubai.

WiredScore Platinum level certification stands to benefit tenants of One Za’abeel The Offices, the development’s business offering, as it ensures unparalleled speed and reliability in digital communications including immense and dependable capacity, high-speed internet providers, and resiliency of power infrastructure. The highly sought-after accolade acknowledges the status of The Offices as a hub of enterprise in a city of icons, as well as on the global scale of distinction.

One Za’abeel The Offices encompasses the dynamism that has defined Dubai as a global business hub. A sleek corporate offering in the heart of the city, the Grade A office spaces are strategically located within Dubai’s Central Business District and offer tenants state-of-the-art facilities and services including executive concierge services, an on-site management team, valet parking services, and a plethora of basement parking, as well as unparalleled views across the city.

Issam Galadari, Director of One Za’abeel Holdings comments: “One Za’abeel is built with connectivity in mind, and The Offices is an exemplary representation of that conviction. The achievement of WiredScore Platinum, the top rank of this celebrated certification, recognises our commitment to the highest of standards, and the measures taken to ensure the ultimate comfort of our stakeholders while creating a space for businesses to thrive.”

John Hillard, Head of Middle East at WiredScore adds: “WiredScore Platinum certification is reserved only for those buildings that can demonstrate best-in-class digital connectivity, exceptional resilience, and adaptability to future evolutions in technology. By achieving this certification level, One Za’abeel has shown it is a space in which tenants can truly adapt and scale as the needs of their employees change over time.”

One Za’abeel The Offices is home to 26,000 sqm (280,000 sq ft) of Grade-A office space and premium amenities and services. Located across 17 Levels of the development, The Offices offers tenants access to a complete ecosystem of retail, dining, hospitality and more at their doorstep.

For office at retail leasing enquiries, or to learn more about One Za’abeel please visit www.onezaabeel.com

-Ends-

About One Za’abeel

One Za’abeel is an iconic addition to Dubai’s skyline, a revolutionary high-rise mixed-use development incorporating luxury residences, a One&Only ultra-luxury resort, the first SIRO fitness and recovery hotel, and One&Only Private Homes, as well as premium, Grade A office spaces, a retail podium, and a panoramic sky concourse. Its design incorporates two modern high-rise towers connected by a record-setting cantilevered building called ‘The Link’, dissecting the two buildings. The Link provides 360-degree views of Dubai from its viewing platform and offers incredible unique experiences in addition to the ultimate in fine dining and hospitality.

A symbol of ambition, innovation and the pioneering spirit of Dubai, One Za’abeel stands proudly at the heart of the city, a destination that both captivates and inspires. With residences, businesses and leisure experiences that flow seamlessly together, the impressive development promises the people of Dubai an elevated lifestyle.

About WiredScore

WiredScore is the organisation behind the WiredScore and SmartScore certifications: the internationally recognized digital connectivity and smart building rating systems for real estate, helping landlords design and promote buildings with powerful digital connectivity and smart capabilities. WiredScore was founded in New York in 2013 by leaders in real estate, technology and telecommunications, with an endorsement from Mayor Bloomberg, to improve the city’s technology infrastructure, and support its entrepreneurs who are driving technological advances and creating jobs.

Following success in the US, WiredScore launched in the United Kingdom in October 2015 after winning the Greater London Authority’s tender to be the official Mayor of London Digital Connectivity Rating Scheme. International demand for the digital connectivity rating system has since seen the company expand operations across North America, Europe, Middle East and APAC, where it works with over 1,000 clients across the real estate industry. Since then, over 1 billion square feet (100 million square meters) of commercial and residential space has been committed to WiredScore certification, impacting 8 million people across 37 countries. For more information on WiredScore, SmartScore or to find WiredScore and SmartScore certified buildings, visit: www.wiredscore.