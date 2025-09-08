One of One commences operations in the market with current investments exceeding EGP 150 billion, and a strategy focused on long-term value and quality planning

Four diverse projects include an administrative and commercial project in Sheikh Zayed, a residential compound in New Cairo, a new land plot in New Zayed, in addition to a land in New Sphinx

Cairo – One of One announced its official launch as a developer in the Egyptian market, supported by a total investment exceeding EGP 150 billion, with a clear objective to redefine urban development concepts by delivering integrated communities centered on people, combining thoughtful design, practical services, and sustainable value.

One of One enters the Egyptian market with a clear vision and strong identity, aiming to offer a different model in Egypt’s real estate industry, built on a genuine understanding of the market’s changing needs, meticulous attention to detail, and an integrated experience that fosters long-term relationships with clients and the community alike. The company adopts a strategy of developing integrated real estate communities with carefully measured scale that ensures fast implementation and delivery of units within livable environments from day one, without long-term phased construction.

The company begins its practical journey with a diversified portfolio that includes four strategic land plots in key locations across East and West Cairo. The first is a 10-feddan plot on the 26th of July Corridor in Sheikh Zayed, set to become a fully integrated administrative and commercial destination targeting brands and users seeking a modern address that combines vibrancy with integrated services, a prime hub for business, retail, hospitality and medical units. The second project, spanning 50 feddans in New Cairo’s Sixth Settlement, is a fully integrated residential development inspired by the philosophy of Biophilic Design, aiming to connect people with nature through green spaces, smart planning, and a daily living experience that enhances residents’ well-being. The company also owns two land plots in New Zayed and New Sphinx as part of its expansion strategy in West Cairo.

These projects reflect the philosophy of “One of One”, which is based on designing every development with a unique concept, precise in its execution, and connected to its urban and social context. The company focuses on qualitative rather than quantitative developments, creating projects with a human-first mindset that add value to every detail, following a sustainability-oriented approach, and fostering a trust-based relationship with the market and the end user.

Commenting on the company’s launch, Mr. Mostafa Salah, CEO of One of One, said: “One of One did not come to be just another real estate developer, but to present a completely different vision. We believe that every project should be built on a genuine need, a clear context, and a long-term strategic approach. We are not simply offering units for sale, but creating destinations and landmarks that live and evolve over time. Our upcoming projects in New Cairo, Sheikh Zayed, New Zayed and New Sphinx are a direct translation of our philosophy: one project rooted in nature and balanced living, and another that embodies the vibrancy of business and accessibility. This is just the beginning, and our goal is to become the reference in the market for those seeking true value, clarity of vision, and commitment in execution while ensuring that every development leaves a meaningful impact on people and the community.”

The launch of One of One represents a qualitative shift that redefines the concept of urban development, setting a new standard that links design with context, expertise with sustainability, and ambition with transparency. Through its projects, the company seeks to deliver integrated developments that not only keep pace with the market but also anticipate its expectations, through realistic thinking, precise execution, and planning beyond sales. With this approach, One of One establishes a model that redefines the relationship between the developer, the community, and the destinations.