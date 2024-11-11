Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Almosafer Business, the dedicated service solution for business travel management under the umbrella of Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company Almosafer (part of Seera Group), has become a member of the One Global Community, formed by World Travel Inc and Clarity as a community of world-leading travel management companies. The announcement was made at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London. Almosafer Business is the first travel management company to join One Global from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, showcasing its innovative strategy to lead from the front.

Almosafer Business caters to corporate and government entities with cutting-edge travel management solutions designed around innovation and technological advancements. The partnership will enable Almosafer Business to amplify its digital-first services and offerings to benefit its clients and suppliers.

Khalid Alyahia, VP of Almosafer, said; “We are excited to join forces with One Global Community to expand our innovative services across our digital platforms. This marks a milestone for Almosafer Business as we embark on a new chapter together, leveraging our best-in-class local expertise in the region and One Global’s network of worldwide suppliers and partners to enhance our offerings to our customers. Collaborations and partnerships are key to Almosafer’s success today, and we look forward to widening our imprint as we deliver even more innovative services.”

Jodie Gentles, Managing Director of One Global, said; “Almosafer’s market leadership within the Saudi tourism sphere and their on-ground collaborations with service providers will be an asset for us at One Global. We look forward to enhancing their global reach even as our community of travel management companies will gain from their best-in-class practices.”

One Global - a global community of world-leading travel management companies - formed by two of the world’s largest - Clarity Travel Management and World Travel, Inc. - is powered by partnerships. With industry-leading technology supplemented by local experience, One Global offers customers and service providers access to best-in-class practices. The new partnership will enable Almosafer to expand its digital-first travel management services through strategic and value-enhanced partnerships.

About Almosafer (part of Seera Group)

Saudi Arabia’s Leading Travel Company

Elevating the journey for travellers to, from & within Saudi Arabia, the region & beyond, while harnessing Seera Group’s 40+ years of expertise, Almosafer supports Saudi Arabia’s vision as a national champion for tourism.

Through its portfolio of businesses, Almosafer caters to every vertical across the travel and tourism ecosystem. A holistic travel platform built on the foundation of data, technology, and scalability, we serve all travel sectors, from consumer to corporate and government, while enabling inbound tourism for leisure and religious travel.

Almosafer elevates travel experiences through multiple businesses operating under the Almosafer umbrella:

Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel brand, offers consumers seamless user experiences for domestic and international travel bookings through its omnichannel offerings. As a dedicated service solution, Almosafer Concierge addresses the needs of VIP and high-end clients through bespoke services.

Almosafer Business caters to corporate & government entities with travel management solutions.

Almosafer Activities is the first-ever holistic tours and activities marketplace for the Saudi market. It offers things to do across the Kingdom for travellers from Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Discover Saudi is the Kingdom’s leading Destination Management Company, specializing in inbound travel, tour operations, MICE services and online distribution.

Mawasim is a Hajj and Umrah tour operator. It offers high-quality end-to-end travel arrangements and simplified sourcing for external agents in key international source markets.

About One Global

One Global was established with a vision to deliver truly global travel management solutions using local expertise and best in market solutions. Different where it matters, consistent where it counts. Powered by a line-up by market leading TMCs and supported by global technologies, the community is a joint venture between leading TMCs World Travel Inc (USA) and Clarity (UK).