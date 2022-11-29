Cairo, Egypt – SODIC, the leading Real Estate developer in Egypt, announced the release of its first GRI assured Sustainability Report as well as the measurement of the company’s carbon footprint across all its projects, paving the way for a long-term carbon reduction strategy.

SODIC made the announcement on the sidelines of COP27 where it participated as a provider and supporter of the UN Climate change conference held in Sharm El Sheikh. SODIC is the first real estate developer in Egypt to publish a GRI sustainability report and announce its carbon footprint.

Commenting on this milestone, Magued Sherif, SODIC’s Managing Director, said: “We are proud of the steady steps we are taking on our sustainability journey. We have just completed a full ESG assessment and will now look at how to systemically integrate sustainable practices across the value chain. The carbon footprint report covers scope 1 and 2 as well as a large portion of scope 3, we will continue to improve on data collection and reporting and take solid steps towards carbon reduction.”

SODIC’s leadership in sustainability started in 2014 when it became a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, applying its principles of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption across its operations. Further to powering its headquarters primarily through solar energy and undergoing green building certification for its flagship commercial project EDNC, SODIC has recently started collaborating with different start-ups, developing sustainable building materials as part of its innovation program.

About SODIC

SODIC is one of the region’s leading real estate development companies, currently developing a number of diversified projects in Egypt. SODIC’s developments in East and West Cairo and Egypt’s North Coast range from residential, retail and commercial projects to large scale mixed-use developments. SODIC is listed on the Egypt’s Stock Exchange (Ticker OCDI). For more information, please visit www.sodic.com.