In a historic first for the automotive industry in the Kingdom, and in alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and its dynamic commercial strategy, OMODA JAECOO brands have inaugurated their first premier spare parts warehouse in the city of Dammam. This strategic initiative marks a significant milestone in the brand’s commitment to providing unparalleled customer service and operational excellence.

OMODA & JAECOO are driven by a vision to deliver the highest quality products and customer experiences. Recognizing the ongoing challenges faced by customers in Saudi Arabia regarding after-sales services and spare parts availability, the brands have established 5,200 square meters of state-of-the-art warehouse facilities. Managed directly by their head office in Riyadh, this new facility ensures that customers will always have access to 100% of the required spare parts, thus eliminating common after-sales service issues. This facility is a testament to the brands' commitment to excellence and their strategic decision to establish their international head office in Saudi Arabia.

In collaboration with MAERSK, a renowned global transportation and logistics company, OMODA JAECOO has developed this warehouse to uphold exceptional workflow standards. This partnership guarantees that both merchants' and customers' needs are met promptly and efficiently, adhering to the best industry practices. The facility is designed to supply original spare parts across the Kingdom, ensuring a rotational cycle that delivers parts within 24-48 hours across the Kingdom.

The Country Head of OMODA JAECOO remarked, “We are dedicated to maintaining close communication with our customers to understand their needs and respond swiftly. Our goal is to provide the best service at all times, ensuring that our customers are never left waiting for essential parts.”

The new warehouse facility will stock a comprehensive range of spare parts, including body parts, setting new industry benchmarks and surpassing government targets for parts availability. This ambitious project, which took two years of meticulous planning and execution, underscores the brands' dedication to covering all possible angles to serve their customers effectively.

Looking ahead, OMODA JAECOO plans to expand their warehouse hubs across various regions and cities within the Kingdom as sales volumes increase. This expansion plan will further solidify their commitment to customer satisfaction and operational excellence.

Worth mentioning that the official OMODA JAECOO brand launch is scheduled to take place on 27th July in Riyadh, marking the beginning of a new era for OMODA JAECOO in Saudi Arabia.

