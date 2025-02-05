The Know Our Customer (KOC) test drive event inaugurates OMODA & JAECOO's strategic market entry, setting the stage for their official launch in the UAE.

The test drive experience demonstrates the brands' commitment to direct customer engagement and innovative automotive technology.

The year 2024 marks OMODA & JAECOO's emergence as the fastest-growing automotive brand globally.

Dubai, UAE - OMODA & JAECOO, the global automotive brands revolutionizing mobility, recently hosted an exclusive test drive event that demonstrates their dedication to understanding UAE customer preferences. The Know Our Customer (KOC) series at Flat 12, Dubai Maritime City, provided automotive enthusiasts in the UAE with a groundbreaking hands-on experience of their cutting-edge vehicles.

During the event, OMODA & JAECOO conducted 180 test drives, offering potential customers an immersive preview of their flagship models, including the OMODA C5, JAECOO J7, J7 PHEV, and JAECOO J8. The event transcended a typical test drive experience and provided a strategic dialogue with future customers. By gathering direct feedback and creating an interactive experience, the brands are not simply introducing vehicles but building a community of mobility innovators.

The event garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews from participants, who praised the vehicles' advanced technological features, impressive performance, and luxurious design. Attendees consistently highlighted JAECOO J8's powerful presence, the OMODA C5's sleek exterior, and the engaging drive. Many test drivers expressed excitement about the brand's unique approach to mobility, noting the perfect balance between performance, comfort, and cutting-edge design.

Jamil Badr, a Biochemical Engineer and luxury car enthusiast, shared his experience with JAECOO J7: "As an owner of luxury four-wheel drives, I'm truly impressed by this vehicle's capabilities. The J7 excelled in every terrain - from mud to sand - while offering superior comfort and advanced features like the 360-degree camera system. What's particularly noteworthy is that it combines powerful performance with luxury amenities that surpass even high-end vehicles in the market."

Building on this momentum, OMODA & JAECOO will officially launch in the UAE in the first quarter of 2025, introducing the OMODA C5 and JAECOO J7 to the market. The KOC event serves as a strategic prelude, generating anticipation and gathering invaluable customer insights.

"The overwhelming response from UAE automotive enthusiasts during our KOC event has been truly remarkable," says Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International. "Their enthusiasm and invaluable feedback reaffirm our commitment to bringing innovative mobility solutions to this dynamic market. As we prepare for our official launch, we're thrilled to see that our vehicles have already resonated so strongly with discerning UAE customers who appreciate both luxury and performance."

Global Growth and Market Expansion

The year 2024 was transformative for OMODA & JAECOO, marking their emergence as the fastest-growing automotive brand on the global stage. The brand has achieved remarkable international recognition, expanding its presence to 33 countries and regions and building a robust global customer base of 410,136 individuals.

This extraordinary growth is reflected in their impressive sales performance, with annual sales reaching 248,605 units and maintaining a consistent monthly sales volume exceeding 20,000 units for eight consecutive months.

The brand's expansion strategy has yielded significant results across diverse markets. In Turkey, OMODA & JAECOO achieved annual sales of 16,064 units, representing a 23.3% year-on-year increase. Malaysia experienced an even more remarkable trajectory, with annual sales rocketing to 15,661 units—a staggering 174% growth.

OMODA & JAECOO is revolutionizing the automotive retail landscape in the UAE through its groundbreaking subsidiary model. As a direct distributor, the brand has established strategic partnerships with individual dealers across different emirates, ensuring comprehensive market coverage and superior customer service.

Supporting this customer-centric strategy, the brand has established its Middle East Spare Parts Distribution Center, dramatically improving service efficiency in the region. This facility has reduced parts delivery times from 60 to just 9 days—an 85% improvement over traditional supply chains in the GCC region. With its international headquarters situated in Riyadh, OMODA & JAECOO demonstrates a deep commitment to the Middle Eastern market, setting new standards in automotive retail and service excellence.

The impressive growth momentum is driving OMODA & JAECOO’s strategic expansion into essential markets, highlighted by the upcoming launch of its highly awaited Middle Eastern Hub in the UAE. With sales rapidly increasing globally, the brand is set to make a notable impression by introducing a lineup of vehicles specifically designed for the tastes of UAE consumers. This expansion is anticipated to enhance the brand's growth trajectory, reinforcing its presence and fostering considerable success in the region and beyond.

While expectation builds for the official launch, automotive enthusiasts are invited to preview the vehicles at the newly established OMODA & JAECOO showroom and service center in Deira. Located on Al Ittihad Road - Al Khabaisi, Dubai, the facility welcomes visitors to explore the innovative vehicle lineup ahead of the official launch.

PRESS ENQUIRIES:

Lucy Aziz

Regional Head of PR & Communication

Lucy.aziz@omodaglobal.com

M: +971 55 2470121

About OMODA & JAECOO

OMODA & JAECOO is an innovative automobile brand pioneering the future of mobility globally, bringing to life the philosophy of new products, new technology, and new ecosystems in the Middle East under two distinct sub-brands, each with its own charm. Its pathbreaking vehicles enrich automotive experiences through their world-class design aesthetics, superb performance standards, and rigorous emphasis on environmental sustainability.

Dedicated to elevating every journey into an exhilarating experience and delivering exceptional value at every turn, OMODA & JAECOO’s elegantly designed vehicles that place customers at the heart of the experience, seamlessly blending convenience, sportiness, and unrivaled entertainment options on the move.

The brand portfolio includes new energy hybrids and purely electric vehicles, underlining its commitment to environmental sustainability. Captivating the world with its first launches, OMODA C5 and JAECOO 7, the trendsetting automotive brand unveiled the pure electric OMODA E5, and the new energy, hybrid SUVs JAECOO J7 PHEV and J8 PHEV at its Ecological Conference, in Wuhu, China, reiterating the brand’s unwavering commitment to premium comfort, sporty style, and superior finishes.

Backed by rigorous testing, OMODA & JAECOO vehicles deliver top-notch performance and quality. With a focus on fuel efficiency and extended battery life for electric vehicles, the brand is contributing to shaping a low-carbon automotive universe.

Innovations such as the O-Universe and intelligent safety systems prioritize the well-being of users, focusing on smart living and future lifestyles. OMODA & JAECOO is not just redefining mobility but shaping a future where innovation, performance, and sustainability converge to create unforgettable automotive experiences.

OMODA & JAECOO was introduced to international markets as a marque of Chery, the fifth largest automobile manufacturer group in China and the largest Chinese automobile exporter since 2003, extending its 27-year legacy beyond borders.