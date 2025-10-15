Abu Dhabi, UAE : OMODA&JAECOO, the innovative global automotive brand known for its fusion of futuristic design, intelligent technology, and off-road prowess, has officially opened its new showroom in Abu Dhabi. The state-of-the-art facility, operated by MAHY Khoory Automotive, is located at Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street on Abu Dhabi Airport Road.

Spanning 600 square meters, the new showroom marks an important milestone in the brand’s regional expansion and strengthens OMODA&JAECOO’s footprint in the UAE’s capital. As the exclusive distributor of OMODA&JAECOO in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, MAHY Khoory Automotive brings the brand’s innovative and premium automotive experience closer to customers across the Emirate.

“The opening of our Abu Dhabi showroom represents a significant step in our commitment to the UAE market,” said Shawn Xu, Chief Executive Officer of OMODA&JAECOO Automobile International. “Through our partnership with MAHY Khoory Automotive, we aim to offer Abu Dhabi customers a modern automotive experience that seamlessly integrates luxury, intelligent connectivity, and exceptional off-road performance.”

The opening follows the successful launch of the JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) earlier this month, a cutting-edge hybrid SUV designed for drivers seeking performance, efficiency, and versatility. The advanced system delivers an impressive driving range of over 1,200 km per tank and charge, eliminating range anxiety while providing smooth transitions between electric and fuel power.

Adding to the innovative spirit of the brand, the event also featured AiMOGA, OMODA&JAECOO’s futuristic humanoid robot. AiMOGA captivated guests with its vibrant performance, symbolizing the brand’s drive to fuse mobility, AI, and robotics—a vision that reflects the same cutting-edge intelligence and innovation found in OMODA&JAECOO vehicles.

With this opening, OMODA&JAECOO now has six showrooms across the UAE, further strengthening its nationwide presence and accessibility for customers. The expansion comes ahead of the anticipated launch of the OMODA C7 in January 2026, a next-generation Crossover that will set new benchmarks in intelligent design, comfort, and energy efficiency.

The launch of the Abu Dhabi showroom highlights the strong cooperation between OMODA&JAECOO and MAHY Khoory Automotive, reinforcing their shared vision to deliver world-class vehicles and services in one of the region’s most competitive automotive markets. It also fills a key market gap in Abu Dhabi by introducing a distinctive brand that caters to both urban trendsetters and adventure enthusiasts.

OMODA&JAECOO’s global momentum also continues to accelerate as the brand is organizing the International User Summit 2025 with the theme Co-Create and Co-Define in China, bringing together users, partners, dealers, media, KOL, owners, and enthusiasts from around the world.

In July, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO — Chery Group — achieved a remarkable dual milestone, rising to the 233rd position on the 2025 Fortune Global 500 list and surpassing five million cumulative vehicle exports worldwide. This achievement underscores Chery’s growing global influence and the accelerating success of OMODA&JAECOO as one of its leading premium sub-brands.

About OMODA&JAECOO

OMODA & JAECOO is a next-generation automotive brand under Chery International, committed to reshaping the future of intelligent and sustainable mobility. With a design philosophy rooted in innovation, personalization, and co-creation, the brand caters to global consumers who seek individuality, connectivity, and freedom.

OMODA focuses on futuristic, tech-forward urban vehicles, while JAECOO specializes in premium, off-road-inspired SUVs that harmonize rugged performance with refined aesthetics. Together, OMODA & JAECOO is pioneering a new global ecosystem of lifestyle mobility, offering smart, safe, and stylish solutions for modern explorers. The product line-up includes OMODA C5, JAECOO J7, JAECOO J8, and the upcoming OMODA C7 along with the upcoming SHS (Super Hybrid System) models.

As part of its long-term commitment, OMODA & JAECOO has established a 12,000 sqm spare parts distribution centre in JAFZA, the largest Chinese automotive parts hub in the Middle East. This facility enhances regional logistics and aftersales support. Additionally, through its strategic partnership with Maersk, OMODA & JAECOO have further strengthened their logistics and aftersales operations in the UAE, ensuring up to 100% spare parts availability and rapid delivery within 24 and 48 hours.

In the UAE, Autorun OJ Car Trading LLC, MAHY Khoory Motors Car Trading and Galadari Mobility LLC are the official distributors of OMODA & JAECOO UAE, in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Northern Emirates respective, thus ensuring seamless market entry and premium customer experience.

For more information, please visit https://omodajaecoouae.com.

