OMODA & JAECOO, along with its authorized distributor in the Eastern Province, Al Bashrawi Motors, celebrated the official inauguration of the first and most modern integrated 4S center for OMODA & JAECOO cars in the Eastern Province, and the official launch of the all-new luxury Off-Road SUV, JAECOO J8, in a grand ceremony in Dammam city.

The integrated center for OMODA & JAECOO, located within a strategic location in the city of Dammam, is compatible with the global identity of the Chinese-born automotive brand. It covers a total area of 2,555 square meters and is equipped with the latest modern facilities to provide all customer services under one roof. It includes up to 14 maintenance lines equipped with state-of-the-art equipment for car maintenance, with inspection and repair equipment, and a warehouse for spare parts to secure all kinds of parts with no delay. The center also includes a modern sales hall, a reception hall, and a waiting lounge designed for the convenience of customers and visitors, where they can enjoy hospitality during their visit. This comes within the framework of the large investment that the company has allocated to its facilities to serve OMODA & JAECOO customers and to always provide distinguished service.

In an exceptional presence that hosted OMODA & JAECOO and Al Bashrawi Motors senior management, an elite of businessmen, prominent media representatives, and social media platforms, Mr. Ali Al Bashrawi, the GM of Al Bashrawi Motors, stressed the importance of this new Center and for OMODA & JAECOO clients in the Eastern region, and nearby areas, and said: "Serving our customers is our highest priority, we always strive to be closer to them to provide all the services they may need as soon as possible. This new center provides integrated maintenance services under the supervision of a trained technical team and is fully equipped with the latest technical systems and devices",

For his part, Mr. Sheldon Shi, Vice President of OMODA & JAECOO: "The all-new luxury Off-Road SUV, JAECOO J8, which we are delighted to launch today in the Saudi market, embodies the vision of OMODA & JAECOO, in introducing modern models that seamlessly blend exceptional performance, cutting-edge technology, and uncompromising safety within its class. It reflects the core values that OMODA & JAECOO upholds in all its endeavors”.

Based on the concept of "From Classic, Beyond Classic," JAECOO has introduced Torque Vectoring Four-Wheel Drive technology in J8 for the first time, giving the ARDIS （All Road Drive Intelligent System） a "modern luxury" level of evolution. The Torque Vectoring Four-Wheel Drive technology can provide a maximum torque of 1,800 NM to either side of the rear axle tires. The J8 is also the first JAECOO model equipped with CDC active suspension, which adjusts the damper in real-time based on signals from 15 sensors, including accelerometer, steering wheel angle, and ABS status. Whether on city roads or rugged mountains, it stabilizes the vehicle's posture, providing users with a cloud-like comfortable riding experience.

The J8 also boasts a "spacious" enjoyment space. With a body size of 4820×1930×1710mm and a wheelbase of 2820mm, it ensures that every passenger can enjoy the most comfortable first-class cabin experience. Simultaneously, the 2021L ultra-large expandable storage space is sufficient to accommodate the long-distance equipment needed by the entire family.

In terms of safety, the J8 spares no effort. The 5-star safety standard cage energy-absorbing safe body structure, the use of over 85% high-strength steel, and the meticulously arranged 360° wraparound 10 airbags throughout the vehicle form a solid line of defense for the "OFF-ROAD FIRST CLASS." In terms of intelligent safety, the J8 is equipped with 19 ADAS functions, the most in its class, fully adapting to the "pain points" of users' diverse travel scenarios and helping users promptly respond to emergencies.

The launch of JAECOO J8 in Saudi Arabia brings a new luxury off-road experience to Saudi users and promote the diversification of the local automobile market. This initiative is of great significance to OMODA&JAECOO. The entry of JAECOO J8 into the Saudi market is an important milestone in the brand's globalization strategy, not only helping OMODA&JAECOO further advance its globalization strategy but also comprehensively enhancing the brand's global influence.