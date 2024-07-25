​​​​​​​Following rigorous testing covering numerous consumer pain points, OMODA E5 has proven resilient in challenging climates and conditions, including high heat, deep waters and unpaved roads.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- OMODA & JAECOO, the innovative automotive brand dedicated to pioneering the future of travel, announces its latest all-electric SUV, the OMODA E5. Following previous announcements of the OMODA C5 and JAECOO J7, OMODA E5 will be the third model of the brand to be launched in the UAE market in the coming months, with additional models reported to follow.

The new addition underscores OMODA & JAECOO’s fast-growing expansion in the country, as it aims to accelerate the transition to clean-energy vehicles, well aligned with the UAE’s green mobility visions.

The first fully electric SUV in its class, OMODA E5 will bring unmatched safety standards, including exceptionally high benchmarks in fire and heat resistance, in addition to its avant-garde design, effortless performance, and a commitment to sustainability.

Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International, said: “As the UAE continues to witness growing EV readiness among drivers, we are excited to announce the upcoming addition of OMODA E5 to our fleet of vehicles in the coming months. This is a milestone moment for OMODA & JAECOO as we expand our presence in the Middle East. The OMODA E5 is not just an electric vehicle, but a testament to our commitment in redefining automotive experiences through innovation and sustainable progress.

“Our goal is to be at the forefront of the EV revolution, creating pathbreaking vehicles that pioneer the future of mobility. We look forward to bringing new products, new technology and new ecosystems to the Middle East.”

OMODA E5: Pioneering advanced safety in extreme environments

The OMODA E5 has successfully completed rigorous testing to ensure reliability in extreme conditions, including high heat, deep waters, and rough terrains. Notably, it endured a stringent flame test during which it was exposed to flames up to 500°C for 130 seconds, demonstrating its robust construction and suitability for the UAE's demanding climate. This testing followed its official passing of Authoritative Safety Verification, which occurred after its debut at the brand’s Ecological Conference in Wuhu, China, earlier this year.

Equipped with a 61kWh battery capacity, 80kW fast charging power, and a 28-minutue fast charging Blade (LFP) Battery, the OMODA E5 excels in high-temperature environments. The recent flame test further validated its ability to maintain stability and safety under extreme heat conditions, showcasing the effectiveness of its Battery Management System (BMS). The BMS monitors the battery status in real-time, ensuring optimal performance and safety in all operating conditions.

In addition to its durability, OMODA E5 prioritises passenger safety with its 78 per cent high-strength steel body composition. Today, steel makes up around 65% of an average automobile’s weight and is the backbone of the entire vehicle. This design not only enhances structural integrity but also ensures reliable performance on unpaved roads. The vehicle's robust structure includes a secure door-sealing system, safeguarding the interior against water ingress even in deep-water conditions.

To view the high temperature safety test, click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YmlBc0M8C0M

About OMODA & JAECOO

OMODA & JAECOO is an innovative automobile brand pioneering the future of mobility globally, bringing to life the philosophy of new products, new technology, and new ecosystems in the Middle East under two distinct sub-brands, each with its own charm. Its pathbreaking vehicles enrich automotive experiences through their world-class design aesthetics, superb performance standards, and rigorous emphasis on environmental sustainability.

Dedicated to elevating every journey into an exhilarating experience and delivering exceptional value at every turn, OMODA & JAECOO’s elegantly designed vehicles place customers at the heart of the experience, seamlessly blending convenience, sportiness, and unrivalled entertainment options on the move.

The brand portfolio includes new energy hybrids and purely electric vehicles, underlining its commitment to environmental sustainability. Captivating the world with its first launches, OMODA C5 and JAECOO 7, the trendsetting automotive brand unveiled the pure electric OMODA E5, and the new energy, hybrid SUVs JAECOO J7 PHEV and J8 PHEV at its Ecological Conference, in Wuhu, China, reiterating the brand’s unwavering commitment to premium comfort, sporty style, and superior finishes.

Backed by rigorous testing, OMODA & JAECOO vehicles deliver top-notch performance and quality. With a focus on fuel efficiency and extended battery life for electric vehicles, the brand is contributing to shaping a low-carbon automotive universe.

Innovations such as the O-Universe and intelligent safety systems prioritise the well-being of users, focusing on smart living and future lifestyles. OMODA & JAECOO is not just redefining mobility but shaping a future where innovation, performance, and sustainability converge to create unforgettable automotive experiences.

OMODA & JAECOO was introduced to international markets as a marque of Chery, the fifth largest automobile manufacturer group in China and the largest Chinese automobile exporter since 2003, extending its 27-year legacy beyond borders.

About OMODA

Encapsulating all things “modern,” OMODA is a young, and future-forward crossover SUV series that reflects the lifestyle aspirations of the trendy and young at heart, redefining the passion for motoring among users in the Middle East with its avant-garde design, effortless performance, and a commitment to sustainable progress.

Embracing the inspiring spirit of ‘Art in Motion’, OMODA represents a source of pride for every owner, with its elegant aesthetics, premium comfort at every touchpoint, and smart technologies that make each journey memorable.

OMODA’s range of vehicles enable drivers to experience the joy of performance friendliness and the relaxation of state-of-the-art safety features, from the savvy C5 to the fully electric E5. These models deliver exceptional power through advanced technological features, making them ideal for city cruising or unexpected adventures.

OMODA's promise of smart, safe, and green mobility opens doors to the priceless O-Universe, where users are invited to celebrate life and make the most of every moment.