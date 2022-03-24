Dubai, UAE: Omnix, an end-to-end digital solutions and services pioneer, has announced a joint offering with TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, to simplify business processes and streamline remote troubleshooting and management.

The collaboration will enable both companies to build a strong partner alliance for new innovative solutions and support Omnix’s ethos of driving regional business as a trusted digital solutions provider. Both companies aim to improve business operation models and boost productivity with TeamViewer’s advanced remote access, remote IT management and specialized Internet of Things (IoT) and Augmented Reality (AR) solutions.

Omnix specializes in analysing IT infrastructure and business needs, deploying digital transformation solutions and covering aspects such as people, processes, technology, governance, data and analytics. Through its partnership with Omnix, TeamViewer will have access to quality resources, a dedicated and experienced team, and localized support. The company will utilize its in-depth knowledge of the global markets to promote TeamViewer by engaging sales channels, and running demand led marketing campaigns to raise awareness among the GCC target audience. Omnix will also set up an experience center head office in Dubai, where customers will get to see the benefits of the technologies and know more during interactive in-person workshops.

“Omnix is continuously looking for innovative technologies that support business outcomes for our customers. We are pleased to partner with TeamViewer to endorse our mission of providing high-value technologies that play a key role in transforming processes, procedures and operations of enterprises. Our portfolio boasts state-of-the-art solutions in important areas such as Remote IT management, Augmented Reality (AR) and Internet of Things (IoT) and we trust TeamViewer’s next-generation technologies will add significant value to our olutions suite, helping organizations successfully meet their business objectives,” commented Simran Bagga, Head of Engineering at Omnix.

“The Middle East region is a fast-paced market with high growth potential for remote connectivity and workplace digitalization. We are excited and honored to collaborate closely with Omnix to strengthen our brand positioning in the Gulf market and help us drive our comprehensive solutions portfolio to all customer segments,” says Saed Habash, IoT & AR Regional Channel Director MEA at TeamViewer.

TeamViewer has been installed on over 2.5 billion devices and operates in almost all countries globally. Aligning with Omnix’s goal of harnessing latest technologies to advance businesses processes and enable digital progress, the partnership with TeamViewer represents an ideal fit to optimize long-term business performance for regional customers.

-Ends-

About Omnix

Omnix International is a Sharia’a compliant, industry-leading provider of solutions in digital infrastructure, digital transformation, computer-aided engineering, cybersecurity, cloud computing and managed services, with over 30 years of experience and a proven track record of across the globe. Omnix occupies a leading position as a trusted provider of end-to-end solutions that address a wide range of functional requirements at organizations of various sizes, enabling clients to harness new levels of service innovation, customer experience and revenue generation. Omnix is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 14001:2015 & ISO 18001:2007 Certified Company. For more information, visit https://omnix.com/

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 625,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company’s foundation in 2005, TeamViewer’s software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,500 people globally. In 2020, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 460 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.