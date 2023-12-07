Merchants and 3PL fulfilment providers are empowered with a single platform for OMS, WMS, TMS, omnichannel commerce and efficient order fulfilment across all sales channels

Investment is led by VentureSouq, along with global and regional investors and family offices

Founded by Mostafa Abolnasr and Alankrit Nishad, Omniful has operations in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with an R&D Hub in India

Omniful’s clients include top regional retailers, aviations services and logistics services providers

Dubai, UAE: Omniful (www.omniful.com), a cloud-based supply chain and e-commerce enablement platform focused on hyperlocal and omnichannel commerce, has raised $5.85 million for its seed round. Led by VentureSouq, this round also saw participation from 500 Global, DASH Ventures, Jahez Group, SEEDRA Ventures, Bunat Ventures, Hala Ventures, and RZM Investments. Family offices including Al Rasheed, Siraj Holding, Al Bawardi, Al Nafea, and a number of strategic angel investors from the GCC joined the company’s seed round.

Founded in 2021 by Mostafa Abolnasr and Alankrit Nishad, Omniful provides merchants and 3rd party logistics (3PL) fulfilment providers with a unified next generation order management system (OMS), warehouse management system (WMS) and transport management system (TMS) to build, grow, and scale their business. Omniful ensures real-time inventory management across a diverse range of integrated sales channels, both digital and physical. In streamlining the entire supply chain journey, Omniful customers are able to manage inventory flow irrespective of where orders originate from, to create superior experiences for end-consumers.

“The future of commerce is hyperlocal and omnichannel, with consumers expecting brands to be closer to them, to deliver faster and offer a personalised experience. At Omniful, we are equipping merchants in this $4+ trillion industry, with a single platform to manage all of their sales channels, deliver on-time and in-full, improving their efficiencies by 40% and their customer retention by 15%. Our seed round marks a major milestone, and together with our investors, we are excited about going out of stealth and launching our sales and marketing efforts in MEA and India, followed by Europe and USA,” said Mostafa Abolnasr, co-founder & CEO.

Merchants today have to deal with multiple online sales channels, points of sales, brands, warehouses, suppliers, fulfilment hubs, manual processes, and delivery partners. The use of different softwares and tools leads to an unnecessary increase in inefficiencies and significant increase in operational costs. In the MENA region, at least 30% of all orders face fulfilment delays leading to more than 8% revenue loss, which has become an acceptable scenario for most merchants. In the past 12 months, Omniful customers that fully utilise Omniful’s Order Management and Fulfilment System see a 35% increase in monthly revenue (YoY) on average, with more than 96% of orders shipped on-time and in-full.

Following its seed round, the company will deploy capital to strengthen its position in existing markets, launch sales and marketing activities in new countries in the region, and double down on its technology development.

Built in the cloud, Omniful’s plug-and-play platform can be completely tailored, not through customization, but via dynamic configurations. Whether consumers choose on-demand delivery, “buy online, pickup in-store” (BOPIS), scan-and-go or other modes of shopping, the integration with all sales channels means Omniful clients can accurately pick and pack these orders and deliver them on time.

Omniful’s merchants can deliver in extremely short time periods (less than 60 minutes) from retail stores, with 95%+ inventory accuracy, and 96% on-time in-full metrics. Its API-first approach allows for seamless integration with global and local e-commerce platforms, marketplaces, ERP, POS, or shipping tech stacks. This creates unparalleled efficiencies for omnichannel brands that want to deliver a world-class experience to their end consumers.

“80% of our team are engineers. As a product-led organization, our technology is a clear differentiator, making us the platform of choice for omnichannel merchants and high-volume 3PL fulfilment providers. Over the next year, we will double down on growing our technology capabilities in India, while also planning for the launch of our platform there,” said Alankrit Nishad, co-founder & Chief Technology Officer.

Since its launch, Omniful has attracted leading omnichannel brands including 3 of the top 10 retailers in Saudi Arabia (Panda, Spar and Sadhan), as well as Catrion (Saudi Airlines Catering Company) and other leading brands from across the region. Omniful is already working with the largest 3PL ecommerce fulfilment Providers in the MENA region including, Ollkom, Safe Choice, UWC, Stogo, and others.

With Omniful’s integrated products including OMS, TMS, and WMS, customers can manage multiple brands within the same account, unlocking significant opportunities for 3PL fulfilment providers serving e-commerce merchants. Through just one platform, clients can manage sellers, orders, warehousing, shipping, catalogues, inventory updates and more.

“We see Omniful as having uniquely far-reaching applications, giving it lots of space to run. Here in MENA, the concept of trading is embedded in our history. This region has an established tradition of great retail franchises, which Omniful can help to enhance, making them more competitive in an increasingly dynamic environment. Omniful is universal, adaptable and global, having already found use cases across multiple large markets. We genuinely see Omniful as a borderless solution that can become essential to any domestic business and also play a role in unifying processes for cross-border operations,” said Tammer Qaddumi, General Partner at VentureSouq.

Omniful is co-headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, with a Research and Development Hub in India. The company currently employs over 50 people from six countries. To know more, visit www.omniful.com.

Omniful is an all-encompassing technology platform, built to empower both merchants and 3PL fulfilment providers with the tools to enable seamless omnichannel commerce and efficient order fulfilment. Omniful ensures real-time inventory management across a diverse range of integrated sales channels, both digital and physical. Visit www.omniful.com to get started.