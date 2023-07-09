Muscat, : Omantel, the leading provider of integrated telecommunication & ICT services in the Sultanate of Oman, is intensifying its focus on the SME sector through a slew of enhanced offerings, to underline the vital importance SMEs hold in Oman’s economy.

Among the key initiatives that were announced recently is the upgraded A’amali service under the tagline ‘More business, less worries’, which includes various bundles and tailored services to SMEs to kickstart their journey. The service gives unlimited Internet and free mobile and fixed line calls within a company.

In addition, Omantel launched a “Lucky Draw” promotion for SMEs, rewarding them with travel vouchers, smart devices, and other valuable prizes in four weekly draws and a grand draw. The promotion targeted new subscribers to enterprise products (such as Postpaid Mobile line, Fixed Broadband packages, A’amali, ICT services & etc.) and existing customers who upgraded their plans.

Special workshops tailored for SMEs are being conducted on a regular basis to create awareness on using the latest technologies for enhancing their productivity & business operations efficiency. Two main workshops held so far dealt with the Internet of Things (IoT), Strategic Thinking, Innovation in Business and Key to Financial Management. Prizes were given in lucky draws, including 100,000 free SMS marketing messages using the Oman first big data marketing platform “TASIL”, as an incentive for SMEs to use ICT solutions and sign up for the different services.

Omantel is the Sultanate’s first and leading integrated telecommunications services provider, enabling the digital economy to flourish, allowing new ways of doing business and delivering a world of information & communications technologies. While striving to ensure an optimum customer satisfaction, Omantel plays a key social role to provide the required support and assistant to all sectors amongst the Omani society.

