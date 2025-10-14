Muscat, Oman – Omantel, the Sultanate’s leading provider of integrated digital services, has partnered with Norton, a leader in Cyber Safety, to strengthen online security for individuals and families across Oman.

Through this partnership, Omantel is offering Norton 360 within its Home Broadband plans, available on monthly, annual, and two-year subscriptions. Norton 360 helps to protect PCs, tablets, and smartphones from threats such as malware, phishing, ransomware, and scams. It also includes tools for families to manage children’s digital activities, with options to set screen time limits, block inappropriate content, and monitor search history. Additional features such as secure password management and cloud backup help provide further safeguards against data loss and online vulnerabilities.

“Cybersecurity has become one of the most critical enablers of trust in today’s digital world. Our priority is to ensure that our customers can work, learn, and connect online with confidence,” said Ali Bait Fadhil, General Manager of Core Telco at Omantel. “By making advanced security solutions available to our broadband customers, we are helping to create a safer digital environment for households.

The collaboration comes at a time when digital threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated, highlighting the growing need for comprehensive and accessible protection as the nation advances its digital transformation under Oman Vision 2040.

“We are excited to partner with Omantel to help bring more protection to customers in Oman through simple and effective digital safety solutions,” said Steve Wilson, Director of Sales for Norton. “This collaboration reflects our strong commitment to power digital freedom for customers around the globe including the Middle East, a region we see as full of opportunity and innovation in the digital space.”

By integrating trusted solutions from Norton into its portfolio, Omantel continues to expand the services available to its customers while reinforcing the importance of cybersecurity as a cornerstone of Oman’s digital future.

About Omantel

Omantel has succeeded, through the integration of its operations, processes, and extensive expertise in the field of communications and digital technology, in establishing its position as a leading telecommunications company within the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The company's innovative approaches have contributed to providing state-of-the-art solutions to different consumer and business sectors. The company aims to deliver an unparalleled, exceptional experience to its customers and strives to always exceed their expectations. To achieve the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, Omantel invests in emerging technologies and provides cutting-edge ICT solutions, such as cloud solutions, AI, Smart solutions, cybersecurity, and much more, in addition to harnessing its technological capabilities to enhance innovation and leadership in new and advanced technologies.

About Norton

Norton is a leader in Cyber Safety, and part of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom with a family of trusted consumer brands. Norton empowers millions of individuals and families with award-winning protection for their devices, online privacy, and identity. Norton products and services are certified by independent testing organizations including AV-TEST, AV-Comparatives, and SE Labs. Norton is a founding member of the Coalition Against Stalkerware. Learn more at www.norton.com.