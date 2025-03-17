Muscat, Oman – Omantel Innovation Labs proudly announced its participation at 4 Years from Now (4YFN), the startup arm of the prestigious Mobile World Congress (MWC) event in Barcelona, Spain. The globally acclaimed event gathered industry leaders, technology innovators, and visionaries to showcase the latest advancements in mobile technology and digital innovation.

This year Omantel Innovation Labs showcased four graduates from its programs, demonstrating local talent in the areas of AI, drones, data analytics, and e-procurement. In addition to having a space within the Omantel Innovation Labs booth, the startups also pitched their solutions on the 4YFN stage where they captivated audiences and sparked interest among global investors and technology leaders, showcasing Oman as a hub for technological excellence and entrepreneurial ambition.

Speaking on the participation, Her Highness Ghada Al Said, Senior Manager of Omantel Innovation Labs, said: “It’s a pleasure to be back at 4YFN to showcase Omani startups on a global platform. The startups that were selected represent the variety of startups within our portfolio, already have customers beyond Oman and are ready to scale. This event comes as part of our commitment to bridging local innovation with global opportunities to advance Oman’s digital transformation journey.”

The four participating startups were:

Bidbid : A B2B fintech and e-procurement platform revolutionizing live bidding processes while providing actionable insights through advanced data analytics.

: A B2B fintech and e-procurement platform revolutionizing live bidding processes while providing actionable insights through advanced data analytics. iLab Marine: An automated underwater inspection platform for the maritime logistics sector, utilizing underwater drones (ROVs) to create digital twins and applying AI-powered analytics to identify anomalies and predict future scenarios.

An automated underwater inspection platform for the maritime logistics sector, utilizing underwater drones (ROVs) to create digital twins and applying AI-powered analytics to identify anomalies and predict future scenarios. Orki: Empowering individuals and online businesses with AI-driven agent teams, seamlessly managing personal and business tasks, from scheduling to complex operational workflows.

Empowering individuals and online businesses with AI-driven agent teams, seamlessly managing personal and business tasks, from scheduling to complex operational workflows. Zabonex: An Omantel employee-born startup coming from its Entrepreneurship program, Fikra, Zabonex helps FMCG manufacturers and retailers to recapture the full value of their perishable products, reduce food waste and manage their stock through ML-powered dynamic distribution and sales prediction.

Additionally, Omantel Innovation Labs reaffirmed its strong collaboration with Alaian, an international alliance of telecom leaders, with whom Omantel partnered last year. This partnership focuses on advancing startup ecosystems through mentorship, funding, and global market exposure. Such collaborations continue to enrich the Lab’s capabilities in empowering startups to scale and succeed.

Through its continued participation in prestigious global events like MWC and 4YFN, Omantel Innovation Labs reinforces its standing as a key player in the global tech ecosystem. By showcasing Oman-based startups on such an international platform, the Labs position Oman as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, while demonstrating their ability to bridge local talent with global opportunities. Strategic collaborations, such as Omantel's partnership with Alaian, further underscore the Labs’ commitment to connecting Oman’s innovations with world-leading tech ecosystems.

Omantel Innovation Labs plays a pivotal role in the growth of its startups by providing access to advanced technologies, mentorship programs, and networking opportunities. From refining business strategies to connecting startups with global investors and partners, the Labs act as a launchpad for scalable success. For the participating startups 4YFN, Omantel offered critical support in honing their pitches, preparing them for global audiences, and ensuring their innovations met the demands of competitive international markets. This successful participation underscores Omantel’s role as a leading innovator, supporting a thriving tech ecosystem and paving the way for a brighter digital future.