Muscat: Tourists in an Otaxi ride can now have one less stop on their route. It is no longer needed for them to stop at an outlet or an authorized reseller to get Omantel’s SIM Card as they can conveniently get their Tourist SIM Card from Otaxi cabdrivers during their ride.

Omantel and Otaxi have recently signed an agreement to distribute Tourist SIM Card through 2,500 cabdrivers. The partnership stems from a mutual interest between the two companies to attract more customers and enrich their experience.

Commenting on the agreement, Eng. Aladdin Bait Fadhil, Chief Commercial Officer at Omantel, said, “We strive to enhance the experience through every touchpoint in the customer journey, and bringing services to customers’ fingertips has been of an utmost interest to Omantel. As Tourist SIM Card has been designed for short stays, we felt that it would be necessary that these SIM cards are delivered fast and conveniently to the tourists and visitors to save them time and effort while they are in the Sultanate of Oman.”

In turn, Eng. Harith Khamis Al Maqbali, CEO of Otaxi, said, “This cooperation with Omantel is the second of its kind as we have previously collaborated with the company to provide us with Virtual PBX for Otaxi, which had significant impact on facilitating our operations. We trust that this agreement will be a success too, and it will add more convenience to our passengers who take Otaxi to tour the Sultanate of Oman.”

Tourist SIM Card from Omantel has been created to offer visitors to the Sultanate of Oman a convenient experience. It brings together the necessary and most used services by tourists and visitors during short stays and delivered at their fingertips.

