Muscat, Oman – Omantel, the Sultanate’s leading integrated telecommunications provider, has signed a strategic partnership with Serb, Oman’s officially licensed Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) platform, to expand access to drone solutions and promote the safe and legal use of drones across the country.

Through this collaboration, Omantel and Serb will introduce innovative services that make drone technology more accessible to the community, particularly young enthusiasts, by enabling consumers to purchase drones and licenses with convenient installment options. The partnership supports Oman’s national vision to accelerate the digital economy and foster innovation in emerging technologies.

Malik Al Nabhani, CEO & Co-founder of Serb, said, “This partnership with Omantel marks an important milestone for Oman’s drone ecosystem. Together, we are not only ensuring safe and legal drone operations but also opening doors for our youth to innovate and engage with the global drone economy. By making drones and licenses more accessible, we hope to inspire a new generation of creators, innovators, and professionals in this rapidly growing sector.”

Mohammed Al Abdullatif, General Manager, Customer Life Cycle Management at Omantel, commented, “At Omantel, we are committed to empowering young Omanis with technologies that shape the future. Partnering with Serb allows us to bring advanced drone solutions closer to the community while offering flexible installment plans that reduce barriers for consumers. This initiative reflects our continuous efforts to support youth, enable innovation, and drive Oman’s digital transformation.”

This partnership enhances Oman’s position as a regional leader in drone innovation, creating a secure, accessible, and future-ready environment for drone enthusiasts, professionals, and industries alike.