Muscat – In a landmark move that redefines the future of digital advertising in the Gulf, Omantel has partnered with Publicis Groupe Middle East to launch the Sultanate’s first AI-powered AdTech ecosystem, ushering in a new era of intelligent media, data-driven marketing, and regional innovation.

This strategic collaboration brings together Omantel’s national infrastructure, commercial reach, and digital leadership with Publicis Groupe Middle East’s global expertise in media, data, and technology. The partnership will result in the launch of a full-stack, AI-enabled platform that empowers advertisers, publishers, and agencies to connect, optimize, and monetize with unprecedented precision and scale.

Built for Oman’s evolving digital economy, the platform offers real-time audience segmentation, closed-loop campaign measurement, and seamless omnichannel integration. It enables brands to deliver hyper-relevant messaging while helping publishers unlock new revenue streams through smarter inventory management and performance analytics.

Commenting on this strategic announcement, Eng. Aladdin Bait Fadhil, Chief Commercial Officer at Omantel, said, “This is more than a platform, it’s a national leap forward. We’re not simply launching a new advertising solution; we’re laying the foundation for a smarter, more connected digital economy. Together with Publicis Groupe Middle East, we are building an ecosystem that empowers brands, publishers, and agencies to collaborate, innovate, and grow in ways that were previously unimaginable. This initiative reflects the ambition of Oman Vision 2040, not just in its technological sophistication, but in its ability to drive economic diversification, unlock new revenue streams, and position Oman as a regional benchmark in intelligent media and data-driven transformation”.

“Through this system, we aim to redirect and optimize advertising spend within the local market - contributing to the growth of the national economy and reducing financial outflows abroad. This initiative reflects our ambition to deliver a pioneering technology project that originates in the Sultanate of Oman, with the potential to scale across the GCC. It’s a strategic step toward building smarter, more connected media ecosystems that serve both local innovation and regional expansion”, he concluded.

Publicis Groupe Middle East will support the deployment and scaling of the platform, ensuring it meets the highest global standards in AdTech innovation. The Groupe’s deep capabilities in audience intelligence, creative automation, and media transformation will be fully integrated into the platform’s architecture.

“We are proud to partner with Omantel on this transformative journey,” said Bassel Kakish, Chief Executive Officer of Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey, “This initiative sets a new benchmark for how telecoms and media can collaborate to unlock value, drive innovation, and shape the future of advertising in Oman and beyond”.

Powered by Omantel’s secure, high-speed infrastructure, the platform is engineered to serve both national and regional markets, with scalability across industries and verticals. It will also support the development of first-party data strategies, enabling advertisers to future-proof their campaigns in a privacy-conscious world.

The launch reinforces Omantel’s role as a digital enabler, investing in emerging technologies such as cloud computing, AI, cybersecurity, and smart solutions. It also affirms the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers and partners through innovation, collaboration, and strategic foresight.