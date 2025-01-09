Muscat, Oman – Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) announced a special two-day offer on its premium-grade Ultimax98 fuel, Oman’s only 98-octane fuel, to mark Ascension Day of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik – may Allah protect him. From January 11 to 12, 2025, customers across Oman can enjoy a reduced price of 280 Baiza per liter, offering a savings of 55 Baiza from the regular price of 335 Baiza.

This limited-time initiative reflects OOMCO’s commitment to providing high-quality fuel solutions that meet the diverse needs of drivers across Oman. The discount makes it easier for customers to experience the enhanced performance of Ultimax98.

“We are delighted to mark this special national occasion with an initiative that reflects our appreciation for the trust and loyalty of our valued customers,” said Tarik Mohammed Al Junaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Oil Marketing Company. “This offer provides an opportunity for drivers to experience the benefits of Ultimax98, ensuring superior performance for their vehicles while celebrating a significant day for our beloved nation.”

Ultimax98, recognized for its ability to optimize engine efficiency, is trusted by drivers across Oman for delivering consistent high performance. Designed to meet the needs of all drivers, this premium fuel ensures a smoother and more reliable driving experience. OOMCO remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering innovative fuel solutions while maintaining a strong focus on customer satisfaction. This initiative further reinforces the company’s role as a leader in providing value-driven offerings to customers across Oman.

-Ends-

About Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO)

Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) is a trusted leader in energy solutions, delivering innovative and customer-focused services across Oman and the GCC. Since its establishment in 2003, OOMCO has built an extensive network of service stations, convenience stores, and specialized offerings, providing high-quality fuels, lubricants, and retail experiences tailored to diverse needs. With a strong commitment to Oman Vision 2040, OOMCO supports initiatives that promote sustainability, health, and safety, ensuring positive impacts for communities and the nation.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shouq Al-Ghailani

Corporate Affairs Executive