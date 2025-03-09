Muscat, Oman – Oman Data Park, a premier data center and cloud services provider in Oman, is proud to announce its plans to optimize its Security Operations Center (SOC) through the implementation of Fortinet's AI-driven SecOps platform. This strategic enhancement, announced via a signing ceremony at MWC in Barcelona, will aim to significantly reduce Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) and Mean Time to Respond (MTTR) while bolstering security measures with advanced deception technology and digital risk protection (DRP).

In an era where cyber threats are increasingly sophisticated, Oman Data Park recognizes the importance of leveraging cutting-edge solutions to safeguard sensitive data and maintain operational integrity. The integration of Fortinet’s SecOps platform will empower the SOC to proactively identify and respond to security incidents, aiming to ensure a fortified defense against potential breaches.

Key Benefits of the Optimization:

Reduced MTTD and MTTR: The AI-driven capabilities of Fortinet’s SecOps platform will enable rapid detection and response to threats, minimizing downtime and enhancing overall operational efficiency.

The AI-driven capabilities of Fortinet’s SecOps platform will enable rapid detection and response to threats, minimizing downtime and enhancing overall operational efficiency. Enhanced Security with Deception Technology: By implementing deception strategies, Oman Data Park can create a more robust security posture, actively misleading attackers and reducing their chances of success.

By implementing deception strategies, Oman Data Park can create a more robust security posture, actively misleading attackers and reducing their chances of success. Streamlined Operations: Automation and orchestration features will facilitate seamless workflows within the SOC, allowing security teams to focus on critical threats and strategic initiatives.

“By optimizing our Security Operations Center with Fortinet's advanced solutions, we are taking a significant step forward in our commitment to protecting our clients' data and maintaining the highest standards of security,” said Maqbool Al Wahaibi, CEO at Oman Data Park. “The integration of AI-driven capabilities and deception technology will not only enhance our security measures but also improve our operational efficiency, which will reflect on the quality of the managed services we offer to our customers.”

Alain Panel, VP of Middle East, Turkey & CIS at Fortinet, stated, “We are pleased to be partnering with Oman Data Park to enhance their Security Operations Center. The deployment of our AI-driven SecOps platform demonstrates a proactive approach to cybersecurity, and will enable ODP to effectively combat threats and protect their clients’ data. This initiative highlights our commitment to empowering MSSPs in the region with the tools necessary for a resilient security posture.”

Fortinet’s AI-powered SecOps platform is designed to provide organizations with the tools needed to address the evolving landscape of cybersecurity threats. This collaboration showcases Oman Data Park's dedication to innovation and its proactive approach to safeguarding the digital landscape of Oman.

About Oman Data Park:

Oman Data Park is a leading data center and cloud services provider in Oman, offering a comprehensive range of services designed to meet the needs of businesses in the region. With a focus on reliability, security, and innovation, Oman Data Park is committed to supporting its clients in their digital transformation journeys.