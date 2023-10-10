Muscat, Oman:- OHI Leo Burnett, Oman’s leading communications agency known for its strategic brand and communications thinking and creative capabilities, is thrilled to announce its remarkable achievement in collaboration with OQ Gas Networks (OQGN), and the OQ Group in delivering an extraordinary Initial Public Offering (IPO) that will be etched in the history of Oman's capital market.

The success of this project underlines OHI Leo Burnett’s capacity to manage and deliver on such complex and large scale projects that leverage the entire spectrum of communication disciplines from strategy, content, design, media to digital delivery and in maintaining momentum over the course of months with clear objectives, metrics and coordinating with groups of senior stakeholders within Oman and with other local and global teams at scale. The OQGN IPO has rightfully taken its place as one of the most significant transactions in Oman's capital market legacy.

The OQGN IPO was a challenging endeavor, marked by its complexity and the involvement of numerous stakeholders, including leading Omani and international banks, multiple Omani and international legal consultants, regulatory authorities, and financial and capital market regulators. The agency’s ability to navigate these intricate dynamics was pivotal to the project's success. Throughout this transformative journey, OHI Leo Burnett collaborated closely with a dedicated team from OQGN CIC, and the OQ IPO execution teams. OHI Leo Burnett partnered with KCNC, a leading PR consultant from within the Publicis Groupe, expanding their reach even further.

Central to triumph of the IPO was the elaborate integrated marketing campaign orchestrated by OHI Leo Burnett encompassing Digital, Social, PR, OOH, Radio, Television, and Events. The campaign was not just about creating awareness for OQGN as a company; it was a strategic endeavor to build a rock-solid reputation for the brand in anticipation of the IPO phases. The agency's creative prowess shone brightly as they crafted a campaign that captured the public's imagination, creating a human persona for a conventional utilities brand.

The success of the OQGN IPO hinged on exemplary project management, a domain where OHI Leo Burnett excels. The agency's commitment ensured the seamless progress of the project, leveraging every opportunity and overcoming challenges.

OHI Leo Burnett's role extended beyond creative brilliance into media strategy, event management support and working with a host of support services providers. They crafted a media strategy, which included planning, buying, and execution. And the digital media efforts were equally exceptional, from establishing a robust social presence to expanding the brand's digital footprint and delivering engaging content that resonated widely, significantly contributing to the IPO's success.

Incidentally, OHI was also the agency that delivered the earlier benchmark transaction of Omantel IPO in 2005 and the team has worked on the most number of IPOs and capital marketing transactions in Oman, including IPOs, Sukuk, Bonds, and Funds, to name a few.

“We are proud of our contribution as OHI to the campaign and success of OQGN. We extend our gratitude for the opportunity and the hope of continued collaboration with OQ and OIA on their future endeavors”, said Ammar Al Saleh, Chairman, OHI Group.

Srikanth Viswanathan, Associate General Manager at OHI Leo Burnett said, “We are very proud of what we have achieved together with OQGN and KCNC working as one team delivering success on this prestigious project. We have enjoyed working hand-in-hand with OQGN, managing expectations from senior stakeholders, meticulously overseeing project management, maintaining clear and consistent communications throughout the project, monitoring progress, reporting, and adding value at every stage. The agency became an extension of the working team, stationed at their premises fully immersed in the project, and guiding all working parties involved throughout all the phases of the IPO communications. This project marks a significant achievement for OHI Leo Burnett, setting a new benchmark for successful marketing campaigns in the IPO space and beyond.”

About OHI Leo Burnett:

OHI Leo Burnett is a renowned communications agency that combines creative excellence with strategic thinking. With a history of delivering innovative campaigns and groundbreaking projects, OHI Leo Burnett has established itself as a leader in the communications industry.