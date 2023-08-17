Sydney: Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at creating reciprocal growth opportunities.

The MOU will focus on three pillars, Women’s football, Beach Soccer and Futsal.

OFC and SAFF will collaborate and cooperate in areas such as Technical and Managerial Football Development, Competitions and Friendly Matches.

“The recent development of women’s football in Saudi Arabia with a women’s football league and a women’s national team is commendable and OFC will be happy to share its expertise and help SAFF in this area.” OFC President Lambert Maltock said.

The MOU will allow for Women’s Football, Futsal and Beach Soccer teams from Saudi Arabia to participate as guest teams in relevant OFC competitions and vice versa.

SAFF President Yasser Al Misehal commented: “this partnership with OFC will allow us to consolidate knowhow and grow Women’s football, Futsal and Beach Soccer together. It represents a great opportunity as well to hold friendly and official matches with Member Associations from OFC in all age categories.”

OFC and SAFF will explore exchange opportunities in the fields of football technical development and management focusing on the three pillars. Exchanges include areas, amongst others, such as general management, marketing and commercial activities, sport facilities, coach development, referees, or league and competition development.

The MOU is for an initial period of five years.

For more information about OFC, you can visit the OFC website: https://www.oceaniafootball.com/

For more information about Saudi football, you can visit the SAFF website: https://www.saff.com.sa/en/

-Ends-