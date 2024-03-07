RIYADH, KSA: Leading specialist economic development advisory firm, OCO Global, has opened a new office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This announcement comes at a key time, as Saudi Arabia rides high on a wave of opportunities following the announcement to host Expo 2030. With the Kingdom’s increasing focus on foreign direct investment and a diversified economy as part of Vision 2030, OCO Global’s new office is set to contribute world leading trade and investment expertise and advice.

OCO’s Saudi office builds upon an existing 20-strong team in Dubai and will support OCO’s growing portfolio of clients in the Kingdom, where it has supported strategy development and execution for a number of government entities. OCO’s 20+ years of experience in working with governments across the globe, combined with a strong knowledge of regional and international industries, will enable the firm to provide an expert offer to the Saudi market, at a time when international awareness of the opportunities in the Kingdom continues to increase.

“International investment into the Kingdom has increased by 41% over the last five years” commented Joe Hepworth, Director, OCO Global, Middle East, “and with almost 20 years’ experience of working in the region, it’s high-time that we were part of these statistics and became investors ourselves!”

“We are delighted to formally establish a direct presence in the Kingdom, having supported multiple entities across the Saudi ecosystem in the last decade. Over this period, we have engaged with hundreds of international companies interested in doing business in the Kingdom. We look forward to continuing to connect investors with opportunities in Saudi Arabia” added Gareth Hagan, CEO, OCO Global.

“With a dozen offices worldwide, it’s clear to OCO that the wider Middle East region is becoming an ever more important part of the global economy. Vision 2030 has captured the interest of the world, and we believe there is huge potential to further develop trade and investment opportunities – indeed our broad network of international investors tells us so. As we grow our business in the Kingdom, we are also fully committed to developing local talent within the market, with our first additions to the team being Saudi Nationals.”

OCO Global‘s advisory offer will focus on all aspects of economic development supporting Saudi clients to build, develop and deploy programmes that generate jobs, prosperity and trade and investment opportunities in the Kingdom, as it has done successfully for world-leading agencies for more than twenty years.

OCO will also offer direct assistance to international companies looking to better understand and explore the Saudi market through a range of enhanced research and market entry services. As part of the commitment to the broader Saudi agenda, OCO will also work with Saudi entities seeking to export or make investments abroad.

Joe added: “A fast growing economy like Saudi Arabia presents unique challenges, so it is essential for investors to have a trusted advisor in the market. OCO’s Riyadh office will help clients navigate the many opportunities that abound.”

The office, located in Riyadh, will be run by Joe Hepworth and is committed to establishing a broad Saudi agenda.

About OCO Global

OCO Global is a leading specialist provider of trade and investment services. Headquartered in Belfast, Northern Ireland, OCO has 13 offices worldwide including London, Dublin, Frankfurt, Paris, New York, Dubai, Beijing, and Shanghai.

OCO’s clients include leading national, state and regional economic development organizations such as the UK’s Department For Business and Trade (DBT), The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) and NEOM, as well as private companies seeking to enter new markets or grow their domestic base, including EY, Renishaw, Siemens, Smiley Monroe, Pepsico and Santander.

For more information, please visit www.ocoglobal.com

