Muscat:– Oman Arab Bank’s (OAB) savings basket is offering both new and existing customers a market-leading competitive interest rate of 6.1% per annum for all new deposits over OMR 30,000 made by 31st of December 2023. In addition to guaranteed higher earnings, security and flexibility, customers will have access to useful loan and credit facilities.

Qualifying customers will receive the top-level rate against 90% of their deposit and 1.25% against the remaining 10%. Customers can also apply for an overdraft facility or OAB Credit Card against 10% of the deposit. Up-front interest will be paid for the first two months, which can be withdrawn, as long as the deposit remains fixed, followed by monthly payments for the remainder of the term.

“We are always looking at ways to deliver better value by understanding customer needs and market dynamics”, said Khalid Al Amri, Acting Head of Retail Banking Division at Oman Arab Bank. “This is a great incentive for customers to save their hard-earned money and save for a better future. The zero-risk, high-reward investment option will help them achieve their financial goals and make their money go further.”

The bank’s latest offer enables customers to grow their savings with attractive returns on their investment and long-term benefits. Customers can visit their nearest OAB branch to apply for this limited-time scheme or visit the OAB website for more information.

Oman Arab Bank has a rich and proud 50-year history as one of the first financial institutions to be established in the Sultanate and is committed to empowering customers with the tools and resources to improve their quality of life through financial wellness. The bank offers a myriad of products and services designed to encourage greater savings and investments safely and securely.

-Ends-

