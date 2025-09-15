O West Sports Club to host the 2025 CIB Egyptian Open Squash Tournament, September 8 – 15, for the second year running

The 38 feddans club to set a new benchmark for premium sports and social experiences in West Cairo

Backed by Orascom Development’s proven legacy in El Gouna, O West strengthens homeowner value through integrated sports, wellness, and lifestyle amenities

Cairo, Egypt – O West, the fully integrated town by Orascom Development in West Cairo, announced that it has signed with Blue Ribbon, a leader in premium sports club management, to operate its O West Sports Club. Set to open in the fourth quarter of 2025. the club is designed to become a cultural, social, and athletic anchor for West Cairo, redefining modern and comfortable living.

To celebrate its opening, O West Sports Club will host the CIB Egyptian Squash Open 2025 from September 8 to 19, welcoming the world’s top-ranked squash players for the second consecutive year. Hosting this internationally acclaimed tournament underscores Egypt’s global leadership in squash while positioning O West as a rising hub for world-class sporting events.

O West Sports Club is set to become one of the largest and most advanced sports and lifestyle destinations in West Cairo, combining state-of-the-art training infrastructure with vibrant wellness and social amenities. Built to high international standards, the club caters to both elite athletes and families seeking a balanced lifestyle. Its expansive facilities include a dedicated squash complex with eight courts, a football complex featuring a main pitch and four five-a-side fields, a swimming complex with pools for leisure, family, Olympic-standard, and training, clay tennis and padel courts, multi-purpose arenas, fitness and wellness centers, children’s zones, and a wide range of social spaces to help foster community spirit.

Reflecting on the launch, Eng. Hazem Helal, CEO of O West, Makadi Heights, and Byoum, stated: “At O West, we are creating a fully integrated community where community spirit and quality of life are emphasized. Partnering with Blue Ribbon to operate the O West Sports Club brings expertise and innovation that will elevate the club into a benchmark for sports and lifestyle experiences. The O West Sports Club will enrich the lives of our residents and place O West on the global map as a destination for world-class events when it opens later this year. ”

Moataz El Etreby, CEO of Blue Ribbon, commented: “At Blue Ribbon, we believe in the power of sports to transform lives, inspire growth, and bring people together. Our vision is to build vibrant communities where genuine connections, excellence, and personal development thrive, building the foundation for a lifetime of wins. Partnering with O West gives us the opportunity to bring our expertise to one of Egypt’s most exciting destinations. Together, we aim to set a new benchmark for how sports and lifestyle come together, creating a world-class environment where residents and athletes can achieve their best potential”.

Beyond its facilities, O West Sports Club enriches the lives of the town’s homeowners by offering an integrated lifestyle experience that goes far beyond sports. Much like El Gouna, Orascom Development’s flagship Red Sea coastal town, O West is designed to deliver lasting value and a strong sense of belonging, positioning it as a cornerstone of the community and a benchmark for modern living in Egypt.

The O West Sports Club will come to life when its hosts the CIB Egyptian Open Squash Tournament, September 8–19. Sports fans and media are invited to witness world-class competition at the heart of West Cairo.

About O West

O West, the fully integrated town by Orascom Development in west Cairo is located on an area of 4.2 Mn m2 with a one-of-a-kind urban design that harmoniously combines residential buildings with landscapes and green areas. The town is divided into different neighborhoods, places for social events, in addition to vital facilities and amenities. O West includes 14,000 residential units, a medical area, a commercial area, administrative offices (O Business District) that aim to support entrepreneurship, a health complex, 4 major international schools with 5 different curricula. O West Club is considered to be one of the biggest clubs in west Cairo, located on an area of 13 acres. O West is an integrated town, with an infrastructure network connecting the entire town, as well as smart security solutions that provide high safety levels for all the town residents through surveillance systems operating throughout the day, in addition to a smart irrigation system that helps rationalize water consumption.

About Orascom Development

Orascom Development Holding is a leading international developer specializing in vibrant, integrated communities in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. For more than 35 years, Orascom Development has been a pioneer in creating destinations where people are inspired to live, work, and play with passion and purpose.

From El Gouna’s stunning Egyptian coastal town by the Red Sea to Andermatt Swiss Alps’ breath-taking, year-round mountain destination, each master-planned community is a testament to Orascom Development’s commitment to place-making at its finest. The integrated towns harmoniously combine residential areas with private villas and apartments, hotels, and award-winning leisure and commercial amenities – including golf courses, marinas, sports facilities, retail shops and restaurants.

Orascom Development owns a land bank of more than 100 million square meters with more than 40% developed into thriving communities in Egypt (El Gouna, Makadi Heights, O West, Taba Heights, and Byoum), in the GCC (Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman), and in Europe (Andermatt Swiss Alps in Switzerland, Luštica Bay in Montenegro and West Carclaze Garden Village in the UK). Orascom Development’s hospitality portfolio includes 33 premium and luxury hotels with more than 7,000 rooms across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

For more information, please visit OrascomDevelopment.com.

About Blue Ribbon

Founded in 2019, Blue Ribbon Egypt is a leading specialist in the management and development of premium sports and social clubs. With a proven track record of creating thriving member communities, the company combines state-of-the-art facilities, modern operating systems, and expert management to deliver seamless, engaging experiences. Blue Ribbon Egypt’s philosophy is rooted in promoting active, healthy lifestyles while fostering meaningful connections across its venues.