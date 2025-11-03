NVL Egypt, a subsidiary of NVL, started the production of the PV43-M naval shipbuilding program in September as per schedule. The ten new vessels are well suited for surveillance and reconnaissance as well as for protection of critical maritime infrastructure and are built in cooperation with Alexandria Shipyard. NVL Egypt was selected by the Arab Republic of Egypt as the main partner of the program in 2023.

The PV43-M vessels are designed to perform maritime surveillance and response missions, in addition to protecting the State’s economic assets at sea. These vessels are distinguished by their capabilities in self-defence, anti-surface warfare, and participation in joint operations in support of maritime law enforcement missions.

This program contributes to strengthening the capabilities of the Egyptian Naval Forces, as advanced naval vessels will be built in cooperation with Alexandria Shipyard and with technical support from the German parent company, NVL.

The vessels will be equipped with advanced weapon systems in cooperation with leading European defence companies, enhancing their combat readiness and aligning them to the latest global standards. At the same time, the program will significantly contribute to the development of Egypt’s national naval industry, through the transfer of technology and the localization of expertise.

The Managing Director of NVL Egypt, expressed his pride in advancing the capabilities of the Egyptian shipbuilding industry, beginning with the PV43M program and continuing with the development of new and innovative projects. In addition, new international-level projects are currently under development in collaboration with the Egyptian Navy, opening the door to wider global partnerships and further establishing Egypt as a regional and international hub for the naval and defence industry.

The CEO of NVL, stated: “We are proud of the trust placed in NVL Egypt by the Egyptian Government and the Egyptian Navy to deliver this important national project. In support of the Navy our role is planned to go beyond shipbuilding – it can extend to ensuring long-term readiness and sustainability through the development of maintenance services, spare parts, training, and technical support. This program will strengthen Egypt’s naval industry and pave the way for new international projects in close cooperation with the Egyptian Navy.”

About NVL

NVL is an independent, privately-owned group of renowned northern German shipyards and related companies. We deliver tailored, smart and cost-effective naval solutions and provide our customers with comprehensive services throughout the entire life cycle of their fleets – keeping the German Navy and navies around the world mission-ready at all times. As a pioneer in the research and the development of autonomous naval surface platforms, we develop innovative technologies in cooperation with established partners to offer our customers comprehensive solutions for manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T).

https://nvl.de/en

About NVL Egypt

NVL Egypt was established in 2022 with the cooperation between NVL, Abu Qir Ports Construction & Management Company (APCM), and Magnom Industries. Since its foundation, the company has focused on supporting Egypt’s national objectives in naval shipbuilding and contributing to the development of a sovereign and independent maritime industry. Working in close coordination with the Egyptian Navy, NVL Egypt provides a comprehensive portfolio of services, including preventive maintenance, supply, training, infrastructure, and technical support for naval vessels. The company also serves as a trusted advisor in long-term shipbuilding strategies and lifecycle support, in alignment with Egypt’s national vision.

https://nvlegypt.com/