Abu Dhabi, UAE: Numou, ADGM’s SME growth platform, has partnered with Abhi, the region’s neo bank of the future, providing embedded finance and working capital solutions to enhance access to finance for small and medium enterprises across the region.

Through this collaboration, SMEs on Numou will gain faster, more flexible, and transparent access to working capital, bridging the gap between invoice issuance and payment. By integrating Abhi’s digital lending infrastructure, the partnership will enable expedited credit assessment and loan disbursement, empowering local businesses to grow and deliver on opportunities without liquidity constraints.

“Partnering with Abhi allows us to address one of the biggest challenges for SMEs — timely access to financing,” said Mohamed Al Binali, General Manager of Numou. “This collaboration strengthens our mission to build a more inclusive and resilient SME ecosystem across the UAE and beyond.”

“At ABHI, we believe access to finance should be an enabler, not a barrier to growth. Our partnership with Numou reflects our shared commitment to empowering the SME sector, the backbone of regional economies. By embedding ABHI’s digital lending infrastructure into Numou’s ecosystem, we are reimagining how businesses access capital, making it faster, more transparent, and more inclusive. Together, we are paving the way for a future where every entrepreneur has the financial freedom to turn potential into progress.” said Omair Ansari, Co-founder & CEO of Abhi.

About Numou

Numou is Abu Dhabi Global Market’s (ADGM) SME growth platform, dedicated to empowering small and medium enterprises across the UAE. By connecting businesses with financiers, advisors, and government opportunities, Numou bridges the funding gap that hinders SME expansion while fostering transparency and trust across the ecosystem.

About Abhi

ABHI provides a comprehensive suite of solutions, including Earned Wage Access and SME Financing. The fintech company has established partnerships with over 5000 companies, driving economic growth and creating lasting social impact.

ABHI has gained recognition from Hub71 and Endeavor and was the first to be awarded the Technology Pioneer 2023 Award by the World Economic Forum, making fintech history in the MENAP region. ABHI was also selected as one of the Future 100 companies in the UAE and has recently been selected for Mastercard’s Start Path Small Business program.

For more information, visit https://abhi.co/

