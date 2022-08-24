B2B SaaS startup Nuclei, a digital engagement solution for banks, today announced the expansion of its industry collaboration to improve engagement and retention of customers on the bank's digital channels.

This is achieved by integrating third-party merchants and services into the bank's digital ecosystem, thus adding a merchant marketplace to their existing platforms. Nuclei is currently working with 18+ banks globally.

As part of this approach, Nuclei is also collaborating with Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), to leverage each other’s unique strengths to co-innovate and accelerate innovation for banks.

Nuclei will help banks seamlessly integrate merchant services in banking applications, creating a super app for the bank’s customers. Nuclei’s digital marketplace currently has more than 15+ categories across multiple services. The platform additionally enables banks to earn subscription fees and revenue from merchants. The modular solution guarantees faster go-to-market for offerings, and 10x amount of feature updates than the industry average through its innovative use of technologies.

Venkataramana Gosavi, Senior Vice President & Global Head of Sales & Alliances, Infosys Finacle, said, “Over the years, the Finacle FinTech Connect program has helped us create an ecosystem that thrives on collaboration and delivers the latest banking innovations for our clients. A recent addition to the program, Nuclei’s digital platform is well placed to help banks engage deeply with customers through an extended set of lifestyle & business-related services. We are excited to collaborate with Nuclei and bring this offering to our clients.”

Ankur Joshi, Founder & CEO, Nuclei, commented, “We are really excited to become part of the esteemed Finacle FinTech Connect program. Finacle FinTech Connect provided us an opportunity to co-innovate along with Finacle, the industry-leading digital banking solution suite. Going forward it will also help us in increasing our reach across the globe as a joint offering and opportunity to co-innovate continuously along with Finacle.”

About Nuclei

Incorporated in India, Nuclei is a B2B SaaS startup which is bootstrapped and profitable. Its mission is to inject Consumer Tech DNA into banks. Nuclei believes banks lead with trust, but exponential growth is accruing to fintechs. Nuclei’s solution enables Banks to protect their lead by competing with new-age fintechs. Nuclei has developed multiple product offerings

- Merchant Marketplace - Helps clients become a Super-app and enable their customers to book travel, order food & grocery, pay bills, etc. directly from their mobile app. It also provides a self-onboarding platform for merchants to access the power of distribution through banks.

- Subscription Management - Enables clients to bundle their services with various third-party products/services and offer them as a subscription product to their customers. For e.gs. Bundle together banking services with Netflix, Amazon Prime, Spotify, or E-commerce subscriptions, and deliver a cross vertical subscription product.

- SaaS Marketplace - Powers discovery, purchase and management of business softwares/SaaS like Google, Microsoft, Salesforce, Norton, etc. Customers can avail attractive benefits and realise cost savings when these purchases are made via the bank’s digital platform.

- Embedded Card Stack product - Provides pre-build user journeys to manage and control your Payment cards.

Nuclei is currently operating with over 18 banks across multiple countries, including the likes of RAK Bank, DBS Bank, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, etc.