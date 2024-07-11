Dubai, UAE/Tokyo – NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2024 Vendor Assessment report (Doc #US51406224, June 2024)

The report evaluated 24 cloud professional services providers on key measures of success across two primary categories: capabilities and strategies. IDC recognized NTT DATA for the evolution of its cloud professional services over the last two years, citing its integrated capabilities to create a broader portfolio of IT and connectivity services, wider industry-focused consulting, and more global scale.

IDC recognized NTT DATA for its broad range of digital offerings includes business consulting, data & intelligence, customer experience & design, network and application services, cybersecurity, and cloud and IT infrastructure. The report noted the evolution of NTT DATA’s cloud professional services as a particular strength, as it expanded not only the breadth of its offering, but also its tooling and methods. The company's other strengths include sales and distribution, as well as its customer retention strategies.

"A strength of NTT DATA is the evolution of its cloud professional services over the past two years, expanding not only its offering breadth but also its tooling and methods," said Gard Little, Research Vice President, IDC, "Clients noted NTT DATA's high level of technical capabilities for cloud modernization and migration, as well as for agile development. Likewise, clients have appreciated the results NTT DATA can deliver related to the automation of operational areas such as application releases."

The IDC MarketScape cited cloud clients should consider choosing NTT DATA when seeking “a service provider whose focus is on trust and long-term client relationships.” The report notes that while NTT DATA employs a strategy to deliver greater value based on regional needs, its hybrid culture, and differentiation, is based on its Japanese roots. It also highlighted that NTT DATA’s focus on sustainability and social responsibility is deeply embedded in its corporate DNA, going back to its founding in 1988.

“At NTT DATA, we believe a seamless cloud journey starts with flexibility. Our NTT DATA unified Cloud Adoption Framework (NuCAF) integrates with all major hyperscalers, ensuring a smooth migration and transformation for our clients,” said Hidehiko Tanaka, Head of Technology and Innovation General Headquarters of NTT DATA. “We're doubling down on this commitment by making strategic acquisitions and investments in cutting-edge technologies like generative AI, All-Photonics Network, and smart robotics, alongside key partnerships to propel our clients forward in a sustainable and secure digital future."

According to the report, clients noted “NTT DATA’s high level of technical capabilities for cloud modernization and migration, as well as for agile development.” Clients also appreciate the results NTT DATA can deliver with regard to the automation of operational areas such as application releases.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Cloud Professional Services,” said Charlie Li, Global Head of Cloud and Security Services of NTT DATA. “This acknowledgement underscores our commitment to delivering business value through a cohesive, full-stack modern portfolio. Over the past two years, we’ve enhanced our AI powered offerings and methodologies tailored to industry needs. IDC’s recognition highlights our strengths in client trust, expertise, and comprehensive cloud capabilities. We remain focused on leveraging our global scale and platform delivered services to drive innovation and exceptional customer experiences.”

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. We serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. We invest over $3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have diverse experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and start-up companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure, and connectivity. We are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group and headquartered in Tokyo. Visit us at nttdata.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

