Riyadh– In a significant move towards environmental sustainability, NTSC and NAQEL EXPRESS have joined forces to lead a comprehensive decarbonization initiative of NAQEL EXPRESS's commercial fleet. This strategic partnership aligns with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and highlights both companies' commitment to innovative and sustainable logistics solutions.

The partnership will leverage NTSC's expertise in sustainable transportation to develop the Fleet Decarbonization Roadmap for NAQEL EXPRESS. A key aspect of this initiative is the introduction of NTSC's advanced Q-Light QARGO4EV electric trucks, which are set to revolutionize NAQEL EXPRESS’s operations, significantly reducing their carbon footprint and paving the way for a fully sustainable fleet by 2030.

Mr. Gary Flom, CEO of NTSC, reflected on the new partnership saying: "In NAQEL EXPRESS, we've found a partner who shares our vision for a sustainable future. This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to the environment and a crucial step towards realizing the Kingdom’s goals for reduction of the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions as stated in the Vision 2030."

Dr. Fadi Al Buhairan, Acting CEO of NAQEL and deputy CEO of SPL, also remarked: "This partnership is not just a strategic collaboration; it's a reflection of our commitment to our community and our planet. We're embarking on a transformative journey beyond mere business objectives."

This groundbreaking collaboration between NTSC and NAQEL EXPRESS is a proactive response to the global need for sustainable transportation solutions in the logistics industry. It sets a new benchmark for environmental stewardship within the sector. It's a bold statement in an industry vital to the global economy yet faces increasing demands for greener operations.

About NTSC

National Transportation Solutions Company (NTSC) is the leading technology company specializing in advanced fleet management, cutting edge sustainable multi-modal mobility solutions, including autonomous driving, pre-programmed vehicle maintenance, Carbon footprint reduction, and is a disruptive force for the movement of goods, people, and services through ecologically sound platforms. Being aligned with the Saudi 2030 vision, we aspire to enable commercial fleets to become profitable and sustainable.

About NAQEL EXPRESS

NAQEL EXPRESS, a leading logistics provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is renowned for its comprehensive range of logistics and transportation services. As a company deeply rooted in the region, NAQEL EXPRESS has established itself as a key player in the logistics industry, offering innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of its clients. The company's commitment to excellence is reflected in its continuous pursuit of efficiency, customer satisfaction, and technological innovation. With a vision to be at the forefront of the logistics sector, NAQEL EXPRESS is dedicated to adopting sustainable practices and technologies, aligning its operations with the environmental goals of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and demonstrating leadership in responsible corporate citizenship.