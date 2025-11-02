Dubai, UAE: Union Coop has announced the soft opening of its 30th branch in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Dubai, a move that underscores the cooperative’s continued commitment to expanding its network of branches and offering an integrated shopping experience tailored to the needs of the residents.

Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, Union Coop’s CEO stated that the soft opening of the JVC branch comes as part of the cooperative’s smart expansion strategy aimed at strengthening its presence across various areas of Dubai. He highlighted that the new branch represents a qualitative addition to Union Coop’s chain of outlets in terms of modern design and comprehensive services.

Al Hashemi added - "Through our carefully planned expansion, we strive to ensure a distinctive and safe shopping experience for our customers." He pointed out that the new branch welcomes all shoppers to take advantage of a wide range of high-quality products at competitive prices, all under one roof.

He emphasized that the new JVC branch offers a contemporary and comfortable shopping environment that reflects Union Coop’s commitment to excellence, quality, and community service. Al Hashemi concluded by affirming that Union Coop’s growth strategy is driven by genuine engagement with the community, with every step designed to earn shoppers’ trust and offer satisfaction.