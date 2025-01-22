Muscat – Dhofar Islamic, the Islamic banking window of BankDhofar, has introduced a new feature that allows customers to open a Mudaraba Savings Account conveniently through its mobile application. This service, available in a few simple steps, comes with an exemption from debit card fees starting from mid-January until December 31, 2025. The initiative reaffirms Dhofar Islamic’s dedication to offering innovative banking solutions that cater to customers' everyday financial needs.

By enhancing the features of its electronic channels and mobile application, Dhofar Islamic ensures a seamless and efficient experience for its customers. The ability to open a Mudaraba Savings Account within minutes through the mobile app saves valuable time and effort, significantly elevating the banking experience. Customers can simply download the app, complete the process effortlessly, and track their request status with exceptional ease and comfort.

Amor Said Mohamed Al Amri, DGM & Head of Retail Banking Dhofar Islamic, highlighted the bank’s commitment to enriching the customer experience. He noted that the bank's ongoing focus on developing digital channels ensures that customers can manage their accounts conveniently, anytime and anywhere. He emphasized that the Mudaraba Savings Account feature is part of a broader range of pioneering digital services and solutions available through BankDhofar’s mobile application, which operates 24/7 to provide unparalleled financial convenience.

Rebranded from Maisarah in February 2024 to commemorate its 10th anniversary, Dhofar Islamic’s new logo symbolizes its evolution from a single star to a galaxy of enhanced capabilities, each star reflecting its core values. This transformation underscores the bank’s dedication to developing innovative services and prioritizing customer satisfaction. Since its inception, Dhofar Islamic has been instrumental in supporting the presence of Sharia-compliant financial tools in Oman, addressing the growing demand for such services, and steadily expanding its network to 25 branches across the Sultanate’s governorates and states.

In its unwavering focus on customer-centricity, Dhofar Islamic has introduced a variety of specialized accounts tailored for youth, women, and minors, catering to their specific needs and aspirations. These offerings, aligned with the principles of Islamic Sharia, empower customers to achieve their financial goals and ambitions.

Having secured a strong market position in Oman’s rapidly growing Islamic banking sector, Dhofar Islamic continues to expand its financing portfolio, customer deposits, and asset base. Its offerings are distinguished by modernity and diversity, effectively meeting financing requirements for housing, goods, and other Islamic banking products. Through such initiatives, Dhofar Islamic reinforces its role as a leader in Sharia-compliant digital banking solutions, bringing value to its customers and the broader community.