Dubai, UAE: NOW Money, one of the leading inclusive digital payroll and banking platform for migrant workers, today announced its new strategic partnership with Mastercard, a global technology company in the payments industry.



As part of this collaboration, NOW Money customers will be issued a Mastercard payment card, providing them with secure, seamless, and convenient access to their finances and enabling them to reap the benefits of the digital economy. This move aligns with NOW Money’s mission to offer inclusive financial solutions to underserved communities and improve the financial well-being of its users across the GCC.



Nicolas Andine, CEO of NOW Money, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are thrilled to partner with Mastercard, a global pioneer in payments innovation. This collaboration is a significant step towards our vision of total financial inclusion, ensuring our customers have the tools they need to participate fully in the digital economy, with a financially connected world supporting and empowering everyone."



Gina Petersen-Skyrme, Vice President, Country Manager, UAE and Oman at Mastercard, added: "At Mastercard, we are committed to fostering an inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous future for all. Our collaboration with NOW Money is set to integrate thousands of unbanked individuals into the digital economy, providing them with secure, convenient payment solutions and access to our extensive network of global merchants."



Key Benefits of the NOW Money Mastercard Partnership:



Global Acceptance: The NOW Money Mastercard payment card can be used worldwide, including online, in store, and at ATMs, providing customers with unprecedented access to their funds wherever they go.



Enhanced Security: Leveraging Mastercard’s advanced security features, such as EMV chip technology and sophisticated fraud detection systems, NOW Money customers can conduct transactions with confidence and security.



Convenient Digital Payments: Integration of the Mastercard with the NOW Money app allows for seamless financial management. Customers can handle payments, transfers, and other financial operations directly from their mobile phones.



Financial Inclusion and Literacy: This partnership underscores NOW Money’s commitment to financial inclusion by providing easy access to banking services. Additionally, Mastercard’s educational resources will be leveraged to improve financial literacy among NOW Money users.



About NOW Money

Founded in 2016, NOW Money provides mobile banking services for workers of all income levels, who may have previously found themselves overlooked and underserved. Financial inclusion is at the heart of NOW Money in its aim to provide equal access to financial services.

NOW Money gives all customers access to its mobile banking app, providing low-cost financial services including local and international mobile top-up, use of contactless Visa card for online and card transactions and cross-border money transfers at the lowest exchange rates to be able to send money to their families back home. The social enterprise has won over 20 awards internationally for financial inclusion and is backed by the world’s best-known fintech venture capital funds, banks and regulators.

To find out more about NOW Money, visit https://nowmoney.me/

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA) www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

