Dubai, UAE – NOVVI Properties is thrilled to announce the continuation of “The Art Of Closing” series over the next five years, outlining an ambitious vision for success for the UAE’s real estate industry. This initiative aims to elevate industry standards, provide continuous professional development for real estate agents, and foster a culture of success within Dubai's dynamic market.

NOVVI Properties previously held its first edition of The Art of Closing in June, at the world renown Museum Of The Future hosted by Daniel G. Named the world’s top sales trainer in 2023, Daniel G has led over 510 sales training events and focuses his training on mastering communication. NOVVI Properties has outlined a five-year plan to expand the series by continuing to provide sales training for professionals in the UAE. Showcasing top-tier sales trainers and industry leaders, these events will raise the bar for professional opportunities in Dubai’s real estate industry, creating a more professional, efficient and competitive market that ultimately delivers better services for its clients.

These ongoing learning opportunities will ensure that real estate professionals stay ahead of market trends and continue to refine their skills. Their continuous development can translate to enhanced performance, improved client interactions and increased sales, resulting in positive benefits for both participating individuals and the broader real estate community.

Mario Volpi, Head of Brokerage at NOVVI Properties, “Following our successful launch with Daniel G, we are excited to expand ‘The Art Of Closing’ series. Our goal is to continuously provide top-tier training and insights that will help not only our agents but all real estate professionals in Dubai achieve exceptional success and elevate the standards of our industry.”

The participants in “The Art Of Closing” series will have exclusive access to leading sales experts, unique insights and proven strategies that are not readily available elsewhere, equipping them with effective tools that offer a competitive edge. The immersive nature of the events ensures that participants gain actionable insights and practical strategies that can be immediately applied to their work. The events also facilitate connections between professionals, creating opportunities for collaboration, business growth and a more dynamic and interconnected real estate market.

By expanding “The Art of Closing” series, NOVVI Properties is fostering a culture of success and innovation, which will contribute to a positive and competitive environment within the UAE’s real estate industry. This initiative aims to create a thriving industry ecosystem that promotes economic development, and helps elevate Dubai’s position as a leading real estate hub. NOVVI Properties’ sustained efforts will provide a foundation for continued industry advancement, demonstrating its dedication to long-term growth and excellence.

About NOVVI Properties

