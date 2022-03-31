Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has provided pro bono advice to partner Save the Children UK on a new fundraising policy that will enable it to receive Zakat.

Zakat is the third pillar of Islam, requiring Muslims to give a percentage of their qualifying wealth each year in aid of Zakat-eligible communities who need it for specific causes.

The new fundraising policy, endorsed with a Fatwa by leading Islamic scholar Shaykh Haytham Tamim, will allow Muslim philanthropists to give their Zakat and donate their Sadaqah in a Shari’a-compliant way to the world’s most marginalised children.

The new policy will facilitate the raising of vital funds to support children in Muslim-majority countries in which Save the Children operate, to get a healthy start in life, keep learning and stay safe. Zakat payments will be held in a Zakat Fund and distributed within one lunar year of giving, according to the Zakat Policy.

Farmida Bi, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Chair, said:

“We’re delighted to have worked with Save the Children to help them access Zakat funding to support children who are most in need. Giving alms is a religious requirement in Islam and this new policy opens up a source of funding that will allow Save the Children to help some of the most disadvantaged people in society.”

Habibunnisha Patel, Save the Children’s General Counsel and Company Secretary, said:

“It was a pleasure working with NRF, who took a leading role in advising on the content of our policy, as well as providing targeted advice on fundraising regulations from across their network of offices. The joined-up nature of the advice and the hands-on commitment to completing this project on time was evident throughout and we look forward to continuing to work with the NRF team in the future as our pro bono partner.”

The pro bono support follows the successful launch of Norton Rose Fulbright’s three-year strategic partnership with Save the Children, where the firm has committed to supporting the Global NGO with pro bono legal advice, alongside fundraising and volunteering initiatives. The partnership exists to accelerate the recovery of the global educational landscape, following the impact of COVID-19, and to help children reach their full potential.

The Norton Rose Fulbright team was led by Farmida Bi and included Andrew Coote, Mark Brighouse and Matt Dixon-Ward from its London office; Robin Balmer, David Johnston, Najma Ahmad, Sara Al-Hamlawi and Abdullah Al-Faifi from its Riyadh office; and Shabnam Karim and Mustafa Aljundi, from its Dubai office.

