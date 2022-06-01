The internationally accredited American curriculum will focus on universal values, individual growth and broad development to enable pupils to realize their full potential, build resilience and become responsible citizens of the world and will be enriched by a range of dynamic extra-curricular experiences.

Doha, Qatar: Northview International School, a new vibrant school by Artemis Education Group of Schools, will deliver an accredited American international curriculum at a mid-fee allowing increased access to outstanding education for more families. The school is now open to expressions of interest for the first intake of students from ages 3 – 11 and opening all the way to 18 years old soon.

Sheldon Smith, Founding Principal, brings a wealth of experience to the school with 25 years of teaching experience to the highest level. The school leadership and academic faculty are all internationally qualified and accredited.

Situated in Umm Qarn, North Doha - just off Al Shamal Highway, within 20 minutes’ drive of Lusail, The Pearl and West Bay - Northview International School’s world class, new facilities are dazzling. State-of-the-art teaching and learning spaces, cutting edge digital and IT systems with interactive screens in every classroom, amazing extra and co-curricular opportunities from ‘The Hub’, the heart of the school and the local community, the science, robotics, AR and VR labs, the indoor swimming pool, extensive indoor sports facilities, music, dance and drama spaces, music school

Students at Northview International School will benefit from an international, modern, diverse, and globally recognized curricula, designed to offer a fully inclusive and blended learning environment. The school strives to support students to achieve academic excellence through its top-class curriculum and a range of co-curricular programs. The school will also deliver the national curriculum of Qatar to ensure all students are educated about Qatar history, Islamic studies, and Arabic language. Together, these curricula integrate international dispositions with local culture, history, and traditions of Qatar.

Students, parents, and staff of this exciting school will thrive in a happy, calm, and supportive environment, as well as a safe and inclusive ecosystem where everyone is treated with respect and acceptance. The Northview International School will not only develop the academic potential of each student but also incorporate the social development aspects of student learning around everyday experiences.

Northview International School has taken responsibility towards sustainability, evident in the construction of school eliminating environmental impact where possible, set to deliver a carbon neutral building on opening and carbon neutral education by 2030. The building of Northview International School is state-of-the-art in design and facilitation. The design and construction of the building are entirely driven by child safety standards, exceeding all required national, regional, and European safety standards. The school will deliver outstanding education with the aim to meet Qatar’s ambition to become a knowledge-based society while unlocking the human potential of its young generation.

Sheldon Smith, Principal of Northview International School commented saying: “I am very excited for the upcoming opening of our school, and I am proud of this significant milestone, one that I am certain will raise the bar on education in Qatar. Northview International School reflects the need to provide an outstanding education that meets international standards, blended with Qatar’s recognized values. The school was built to support Qatar’s vision for its young generation, to empower them and prepare them for the opportunities and challenges of life across the world.”

“I am waiting in anticipation to meet parents as well as the younger generation of Qatar who will help shape Northview International School to be the school of choice for families in Qatar.”

As part of its opening in August 2022, the school will be open for the Early Years Foundation Stage Programme (EYFS), as well as for Primary Stage including Years 1 to 6.

Northview International School is Artemis Education, a growing international school group with a mission to improve access to outstanding education in Europe and the Middle East. Its portfolio of schools combines best-in-class staff, inspirational facilities and an innovative use of technology that enhances the effectiveness of teaching.

For more information, please visit: https://www.northview.school/

-Ends-

Media Enquiries

Please contact Ghina Chaaban – Sr. PR Manager

ghina.chaaban@qanect.com