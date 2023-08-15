Aims to provide MSMEs access to additional digital payment solutions

UAE: noqodi, a leading fintech company has broadened its collaboration with Network International (Network), the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, enabling the company to expand digital payments acceptance for a wider range of sectors beyond just government and private sector services.

Network will empower noqodi’s various existing payment channels, including e-commerce, POS, and SoftPOS, to accept card payments, as it looks to support new unbanked segments and sectors such as retail and commerce, among others.

noqodi is a fintech company fully owned by emaratech, a leading online technology solutions and consulting company in the Arab World and a part of the Investment Corporation of Dubai. noqodi is already integrated with multiple banks and payment options, providing a unified payment platform for government and selected private merchants, including direct debit, online banking, cash through partner exchange houses, etc., in addition to the complete automation of collections, reconciliation, settlement, and transaction-related services.

Andrew Key, Group Managing Director – Acquiring at Network International, commented: “As a leading digital payments company in the region, we are delighted to expand and strengthen our engagement with noqodi, to empower micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the region. Digital payments are becoming more commonplace in the UAE with businesses of all sizes now shifting toward cashless transactions. Given this, there is a growing need for easily accessible innovative digital payment solutions that help simplify business operations. We look forward to supporting noqodi by strengthening their payment capabilities, through our best-in-class acceptance solutions. Our partnership further reaffirms our commitment to boosting digital payments in the region in line with Dubai’s bid to become a fully cashless economy.”

Zahi Kallab, General Manager at noqodi, said: “We are excited about our collaboration with Network International as we look to expand our reach and enable more digital payments across various sectors in the market. This will allow us to offer a wide range of payment solutions, including e-commerce, POS and SoftPOS, to new sectors that currently cannot get access to such payment options. Together with Network, and leveraging noqodi’s unique value proposition, we are committed to supporting micro, small and medium enterprises and simplifying their business operations with accessible and innovative digital payment solutions. This alliance reinforces our dedication to advancing digital payments in line with Dubai’s vision of becoming a fully cashless economy.”

-Ends-

About Network International

Network International comprises a group of companies and is the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, providing a full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquiring and processing services and a comprehensive ever-evolving range of value-added services.

Network International Holdings Plc (LSE: NETW) is the holding company for Network International and the group companies, including the DPO Group.

Lambert Espedido

Network International

Dubai, UAE

Email: lambert.espedido@network.global

Akshata Datar

asda’a bcw; Dubai, UAE

Email: Akshata.Datar@bcw-global.com

About noqodi

noqodi is a fintech company fully owned by emaratech and regulated by the UAE Central Bank. It is a powerful comprehensive payment solution built around a fully digital account management, used to pay and also accept payments. Users can leverage any of our connected channels including noqodi’s own wallet (stored value), credit card, bank transfer, direct online banking, or even kiosks and exchange houses, to top-up their wallet (e-cash).

noqodi empowers a wide numbers of government entities and private merchants, who benefit from a unique integration to offer their customers any of many payment options available, and who can leverage all value-added services through our web portal or mobile app.