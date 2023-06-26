Shoppers can get up to 75% off, with huge price crashes across all categories including fashion, beauty, home, kitchen, and electronics.

Up to 35% off smartphones from Samsung, Xiaomi, and Infinix, as well as up to 60% off electronics.

Customers can also select from a variety of Buy Now, Pay Later options, exciting bank offers, and simple interest-free monthly installment plans.

Cairo, Egypt: noon.com, the Middle East’s leading online shopping destination, announces its Eid Sale of 2023, live from the 28th of June until midnight on the 2nd of July. The sale event is packed with up to 75% off hundreds of thousands of items, exciting bank offers, and split payment solutions.

Fashion offers on noon.com

With prices starting at 49 EGP, you can save up to 75% off fashion brands like American Eagle, DeFacto, and Adidas, as well as the latest eyewear and watches from brands like Fossil, Cassio, Tommy Hilfiger, and Boss. Get up to 70% off beauty and fragrance products from renowned brands like Maybelline, Braun, Calvin Klein, and CeraVe.

Bank offers and zero interest installment plans

Customers can now apply for the noon-branded "CIB noon Credit Card," in collaboration with CIB and Visa, to improve their shopping experience through interest-free installments of up to 15 months and 5% off (up to 150 EGP) all purchases.

Customers can use noon’s Buy Now, Pay Later options and benefit from 3 month split payments with no interest, purchase fees, or downpayment thanks to noon's partnership with Paynas, powered by valU. Shoppers using valU can benefit from 60 month installment options with zero downpayment or purchasing fees, and get 25% off unlimited Sketchers and Anta purchases. National Bank of Egypt cardholders can get up to 12 month interest-free monthly installments for their noon purchases.

Electronics & home appliances deals on noon.com

Customers can save up to 35% on smartphones from brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, and Infinix, as well as up to 60% on electronics like TVs, laptops, and home appliances from well-known companies such as LG, Lenovo, Carrier, and Fresh, as well as coupons for up to 500 EGP off Samsung and LG TVs until 30th of June.

Customers can get 10% off Neoflam, Nouval, and Trueval and up to 70% off kitchen and home necessities from brand favorites like Bosch, Grandi, Nouval, and Englander (from just 20 EGP). Bosch, Black & Decker, and Kenwood appliances come with a discount coupon worth up to 1500 EGP until 30th of June.

Baby and toys deals on noon.com

Baby brands like Molfix, Philips Avent, and Johnson's are available for up to 65% off (from just 20 EGP), and Bebem products are on sale for 400 EGP. Get 40 EGP off, Buy 3, Get 1 Free deals on Molfix and BabyJoy products, and up to 60% off toys from Bestway, Intex, and Nilco.

Super saver grocery offers

Customers can also stock up on grocery essentials with up to 70% off from brands like Oxi, Papia, Lipton, and Crystal for as little as 18 EGP.

noon Minutes’ crazy offers delivered in 15 minutes

noon Minutes is also offering massive discounts of up to 65% off. Various products are on offer from brands like Fresh, L'Oreal, Dettol, and Temry, starting from 15 EGP with speedy delivery in as little as 15 minutes.

noon’s Eid Sale is live from June 28th until midnight on July 2nd, with super-speedy delivery and thousands of amazing deals across fashion, beauty, home, electronics, appliances, and toys ready to wow customers.

ABOUT NOON.COM

noon.com was founded with the objective of fostering an ecosystem of regionally based digital companies in order to secure the region's digital landscape's future. noon's mission is to provide customers and companies in the Middle East region with outstanding value and support. On December 12th, 2017, noon launched its consumer platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. noon debuted in Egypt in February 2019 and has since evolved to become the largest online shopping destination in the Middle East. Primarily a digital e-commerce platform powered by in-house technological talent, noon has swiftly developed strong native capabilities throughout its marketplace, fulfillment, logistics, and payment systems.

For more information, please contact: Communications & PR team | pr@noon.com