Dubai – Gulf Craft announces the Nomad 101 as a headliner of the Qatar Boat Show 2025, presenting a re-imagined tri-deck yacht that blends exceptional sea keeping with residential comfort and refined design. Purpose-built for people who relish time at sea, the 30-metre Nomad 101 offers unusually generous volumes for her class, a poised semi-displacement hull with a top speed of 22 knots, and up to 1,800 nautical miles of serene cruising at 10 knots.

After its first unveiling to Qatar in 2005, the Nomad brand has a long-standing presence in the market, proudly supported today by the local dealer Gulf Yachts. Its comfort-first layouts – with shaded decks, enclosed and climate-controlled lounges, and private, family-friendly circulation – are proven for the Gulf’s conditions, making Nomad brand a natural fit for year-round coastal and offshore cruising. Robust build and efficient engineering support longer stays at anchor with comfort, privacy and effortless day-to-day use.

This year the Nomad 101 debuts a refreshed exterior profile and thoughtfully renewed interiors in collaboration with Phathom Studio (Netherlands). Expansive shaded terraces, sun-lounges, and dining areas deliver uninterrupted vistas across every deck, while a flexible five-cabin layout, two crew cabins, a dedicated captain’s suite, and a fly-bridge rest area comfortably host up to 10 guests and 5 crew.

Guests embark via a recreational aft platform with a hydraulic tender-launch, plus a sheltered toy garage sized for two three-seat jet skis and a tender boat. The shaded 30 m² cockpit opens into a newly curated salon and dining space; full-height patio doors create a horizon-to-horizon great room. A versatile galley with retracting panels transforms from private chef’s domain to an interactive social hub, with the forward master suite just steps away.

Inside, a soft-minimalist palette of tactile, natural materials brings warmth and visual harmony. Panoramic glazing maximises light while managing heat, ensuring cool, climate-controlled comfort in hot and humid regions. On the upper deck, a convertible indoor-outdoor bar and day head encourage year-round use; the fly deck adds an exterior bar, barbecue, al-fresco dining, a seating area, and a helm station, all designed for shaded, sociable living.

The Nomad 101 flexes effortlessly between private family cruising, owner-operator lifestyles, and fully crewed or charter operation, supported by generous storage, efficient crew circulation, and considered privacy between service and guest areas.

Step aboard Nomad 101 at Gulf Graft Pavilion during Qatar Boat Show, 5–9 November 2025, Stand OD-07 and be first to appreciate its forward-thinking design. Please, register here: https://nomad-yachts.com/events/qatar-boat-show

About Nomad

Nomad is a Gulf Craft Group brand dedicated to versatile, seaworthy yachts and superyachts designed for comfortable extended living on board. Spanning from 65ft to 101ft, Nomad is ideal for family cruising with excellent space utilisation and true live-in comfort. Each model is engineered for varied climates and cruising styles, with clever layouts, shaded and enclosed spaces, and thoughtful storage that make time on the water effortless.

Strong, efficient and reassuringly robust, the Nomad fleet balances stability with superior seakeeping and a refined onboard experience. Every yacht is built with rigorous technical integrity for reliability, so guests can enjoy the ocean with a complete confidence – a true home away from home.

For more information: Nomad Yachts | Luxury Adventure Yachts