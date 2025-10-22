Dubai, UAE - Nolte Küchen, Germany’s leading premium kitchen brand, is strengthening its presence in the Middle East as part of a renewed global growth strategy rooted in German design excellence and craftsmanship. Having been present in the UAE market since 2007 with Universal Trading Company (UTC), in a mutually agreed step to further ensure market development and expansion. The brand will now transition to a direct-to-consumer model under its new mainland entity, Nolte UAE.

As part of this expansion, Nolte Küchen will invest over AED 25 million in the coming years. This includes the launch of a flagship showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road by early 2026, and the establishment of a dedicated team of engineers, designers, and architects offering end-to-end kitchen solutions defined by German precision and quality standards. The move underscores Nolte Küchen’s confidence in the UAE’s role as a regional hub for design and innovation, as well as a key market in the company’s international expansion. It strengthens its direct relationships with both B2B and B2C customers through greater brand consistency, service excellence, and competitive pricing.

The UAE’s premium kitchen market has nearly doubled since 2020 and is projected to reach US$200 million by 2030, reflecting sustained demand for high-quality European design. The brand’s continued expansion aligns with this growth, positioning Nolte Küchen to meet evolving customer expectations through faster delivery timelines, improved service, and an expanded product range that includes Nolte Küchen, Nolte Neo, Express Kitchen, and Living & Spa. The brand’s mission remains to bring “Made in Germany” quality, design excellence, and innovation to every home, while catering to diverse market segments across both private and professional customers.

Selva Kumar Rajulu, Managing Director of Nolte UAE, said: “Since establishing Nolte FZE in the region in 2011, we have built a strong legacy rooted in innovation and trust. This new phase, as Nolte UAE, enables us to engage more closely with customers and partners, ensuring every project reflects German design excellence. The UAE has always been central to our journey, and this expansion reinforces our commitment to the market and its role in driving our global presence across high-growth international markets.”

In the Middle East, Nolte Küchen’s presence is anchored by its regional competence centre in Dubai, which oversees markets across 30 countries and have managed to deliver more than 80,000 project kitchens and 35,000 retail kitchens in the last years. Supported by over 75 branded showrooms across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, the Dubai hub delivers landmark developments such as Tilal Al Ghaf and Harmony Villas in Dubai, MERED’s Iconic Residences design by Pininfarina in the UAE, Rafal Residence in Riyadh, and Al Mouj in Muscat, along with large-scale residential and hospitality projects in Qatar, Jordan, and Kuwait. This regional infrastructure enables the brand to serve both developers and homeowners with scale, precision, and local expertise.

Beyond aesthetics, Nolte Küchen has earned the title of Germany’s most popular kitchen brand, recognised for its superior product quality, design innovation, and customer satisfaction by the German Institute for Service Quality over several years. The company offers one of the world’s widest range of finishes, materials, and configurations, with customisation options that set a global benchmark of personalisation in kitchen design. It also holds the distinction of being the world’s most sustainable kitchen brand, maintaining a 100% production base in Germany and the industry’s first independent sustainability report.

The UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategy and Estidama Pearl Building Rating System encourage developers and manufacturers to adopt more sustainable construction and design practices. Nolte Küchen is the only German kitchen brand with both FSC and PEFC certifications, reflecting its commitment to long-term environmental responsibility. The brand also releases annual sustainability reports, highlighting its continued investment in responsible production and transparency.

About Nolte Küchen

Nolte Küchen is a German kitchen manufacturer established in 1958. With nearly seven decades of expertise, the family-owned company produces 100% German-made modular kitchens, combining innovation with craftsmanship to meet the highest standards of quality and design. Its regional arm, Nolte FZE, established in Dubai in 2011, oversees operations across 30 countries and has delivered more than 80,000 project kitchens and 35,000 retail kitchens in recent years.



