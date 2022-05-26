The Sportage is perfectly tailored for female drivers and young families across Saudi Arabia

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – In a bold new step for Saudi Arabia’s most exciting and innovative automotive partnership, NMC-Kia, the National Motor Company (NMC) launched the ground-breaking all-new Kia Sportage in Jeddah on Wednesday May 25th, 2022.

The 2023 Kia Sportage, codenamed NQ5e, benefits from a comprehensive redesign that is modern and futuristic. The 5th generation model challenges design norms and moves the Sportage identity to the next level, while letting the customer feel an exciting new era of drive experience, infused with latest cutting-edge technology and features for drivers’ convenience.

Hassan Shamrani, CEO of the National Marketing Company (NMC), said: “This is an historic day for NMC and for our innovative and exciting partnership with one of the world’s leading car brands. We will continue to reach new heights and make further break throughs as we offer a range of exciting opportunities and innovations for car-buyers and drivers in Saudi Arabia. I urge you to visit our state-of-the-art showrooms in 7 administrative regions of Saudi Arabia to experience the wonderful all new Kia Sportage for yourself. Together NMC and Kia have already made great strides and will continue to build on that success in future.”

The launch of the all-new Kia Sportage further establishes NMC-Kia as the leading automotive-partnership in the Kingdom. In a very short period NMC has successfully carved out a prominent position in the KSA automotive market, after being appointed as the exclusive distributor for Kia cars in seven regions across the Kingdom — Tabuk, Madinah, Makkah, Al Bahah, Aseer, Jazan, and Najran.

This dynamic and innovative new partnership has further established Kia cars as among the most remarkably successful brands throughout the Kingdom. Through innovation and customer-driven experiences, NMC has delivered the Saudi market unparalleled convenience and agility. In return, Kia has already proudly witnessed increased customer loyalty in nine major cities: Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, Tabuk, Yanbu, Abha, Jazan, Najran, and Taif. Driven by innovation and excellence, that rapid growth for NMC, and Kia, is only set to continue.

About National Marketing Company (NMC)

The National Marketing Company (NMC-KIA) is the exclusive distributor for Korean Kia cars in seven administrative regions throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

NMC-KIA has always been passionate about providing a distinct style that innovates, serves, and inspires people. It is a world that inspires those who aspire to growth and development, and those who are only satisfied with being the best; a high ambition that drives them to success. NMC-KIA’s culture is built on the idea of ​​“reliability” and close attention to customers as an imperative priority, through operational innovation and enriching customer-driven experiences, providing the latest, finest, and most comfortable cars within the Saudi market (seven administrative regions).

It's a legacy of growth, excellence, and success, combined with confidence!