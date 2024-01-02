​​Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Nissan Saudi Arabia participate in the first Mobility Motor Show in Dahran, happening from December 28th to 31st. Joining other major automakers at this exciting event, Nissan showcased its latest carline and explored new possibilities alongside industry partners like Aramco.

As a special treat for Aramco employees, retirees, and their families, the Mobility Motor Show offers a private glimpse into the world of cars. This unique setting gave Nissan the chance to connect with a focused audience and present its vehicles on favourable terms. To add to the experience, Nissan also extended offers specifically for Aramco members, demonstrating their commitment to customer satisfaction and building strong partnerships.

"We're always open to new collaborations, and working with Aramco, a major player in Saudi Arabia, opens doors to exciting opportunities that align with the Kingdom's Vision 2030," shared Ali Berri. "By combining our expertise and embracing advanced technologies, we can all contribute to a smoother and more sustainable future for everyone on the road."

Nissan's participation at the Mobility Motor Show, stands as a significant testament to its commitment and dedication to the Saudi Arabian market. As a distinguished participant at the grand affair, it provides Nissan with a splendid opportunity to showcase its latest and most innovative offerings. The company’s presence at this event enables the company to continue its steadfast efforts to remaining at the forefront of industry trends, ensuring it stays ahead in meeting the evolving needs.

