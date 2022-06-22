Abu Dhabi - Al Masaood Automobiles, the automotive arm of Al Masaood Group and the exclusive distributor for Nissan vehicles in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, has announced the arrival of the superior four-wheel Nissan Patrol 2022 across its showrooms, specifically the Nissan Patrol Platinum City and the Nissan Patrol Safari.

Customers wanting to own the Nissan Patrol 2022 models will also avail the benefits under the Al Masaood Confidence programme, which include a 15-day exchange guarantee. The guarantee gives customers the opportunity to exchange their car for a new vehicle of their choice within 15 days from the date of purchase.

Aside from the guarantee, the Al Masaood Confidence programme also extends a five-year warranty, Al Masaood service inclusive, roadside assistance, in addition to attractive monthly payments starting from AED 4,299 for the Nissan Patrol Platinum City and AED 2,499 for the Nissan Patrol Safari. These added benefits reflect Al Masaood Automobiles’ long-standing commitment to the highest levels of customer satisfaction and experience.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director, Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “The availability of the Nissan Patrol 2022 edition in our showrooms mirrors the enduring popularity of the Patrol within the Abu Dhabi community. One of the most favourite vehicle models, the Nissan Patrol charms many car enthusiasts in the emirate for its style, power, and technological specifications. The SUV’s capabilities are taken to the next level with a more luxurious and connected 2022 edition, promising to deliver an exceptional ownership experience.”

“The availability of the new SUV in Abu Dhabi comes at a time when demand for best-in-class vehicles remains high. This further reflects Al Masaood Automobiles efforts to meet the constantly evolving needs of customers,” added Gemayel.

The Nissan Patrol 2022 features an array of state-of-the-art features and innovative technology, including the Nissan Intelligent Mobility and a suite of advanced solutions such as infotainment for the highest levels of convenience, entertainment, and connectivity.

Ensuring safety and security, the model promises a seamless driving experience. Its other features include intelligent cruise control, a lane departure warning, a blind-spot warning, a rear-cross traffic alert, an intelligent emergency braking with pedestrian detection and an intelligent forward collision warning, in addition to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Nissan Patrol has been in production for over 70 years and is regarded as a cornerstone of the brand's SUV heritage. It is renowned for its best-in-class qualities such as durability, reliability, design, safety and comfort, and powerful all-terrain capabilities. The Nissan Patrol 2022 is available for booking in all Al Masaood Automobiles’ showrooms.

Visit https://en.buyonline.nissan-abudhabi.com/ or call 800 300 800 to book a test drive or for more details on this model.

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles – authorized distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region for over 36 years, brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 8 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 6 Service Centres and 7 Spare Parts outlets. Recently the company inaugurated the state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019, and the recipient of INFINITI’s Outstanding Performance Award for the year 2020. The company enhances its success through strong tie-up with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions and facilitating purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

